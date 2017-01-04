Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Enjoy A Vacation Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing rumors of a reunion and their latest visit to Aspen has only added fuel to the ongoing reports.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to an alleged pregnancy and fourth child, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have traveled to Aspen with their kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, and shared several social media posts along the way.

On January 3, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed time together on the slopes and were also seen on the wing of an airplane. The outlet also spoke of an alleged “paternity scandal” plaguing the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be expecting her fourth child, but according to the magazine, Scott Disick may not be the child’s father. Instead, the identity may belong to one of the 37-year-old reality star’s much younger flames.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were apart at the end of last year and during their time off, Kardashian was allegedly hooking up with 23-year-old model and boxer Younes Bendjima.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type. She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body. Scott hit the roof when he heard she was hooking up with Younes,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, during a recent trip with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian failed to use birth control and weeks later, she allegedly told her friends that she missed her period and feared she may be pregnant. She also reportedly claimed that she was unsure of who the potential child’s father would be.

The magazine went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had announced last month that they had gotten back together after previously splitting in July 2015 after Disick was caught snuggling up to his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France.

Although Kourtney Kardashian has stayed mum on social media in regard to her alleged reconciliation with Scott Disick, the outlet claimed the rumored couple discussed having another child after they allegedly rekindled their romance.

Kourtney Kardashian also faced rumors of a possible pregnancy early last year amid claims of a romance with 22-year-old Justin Bieber. As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick began spending time with Bieber after splitting from Disick and continued to be romantically linked to the singer up until July of last year, when the rumored pair was allegedly seen together in Miami.

In April of last year, after Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself a “Belieber” while attending one of Bieber’s shows in Los Angeles, a source told People Magazine that the alleged pair had been “hooking up on and off for a few months now.”

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source shared. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are expected to return to the E! Network sometime later this year in a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for her alleged pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian has yet to speak out about the rumor.

