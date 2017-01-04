WikiLeaks Julian Assange Uses Sean Hannity Interview To Roast Obama And Hillary Clinton

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy for more than five years. Assange is effectively under house arrest, but that didn’t stop WikiLeaks from releasing a huge swathe of information on the run-up to last November’s U.S. presidential election. If you have been living on a remote desert island, you may not be aware that Julian Assange and WikiLeaks released over 50,000 emails hacked from Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party. Many believe that Assange’s revelations influenced the election and cost Hillary Clinton the presidency.

As was previously reported in the Inquisitr the Ecuadorian Embassy cut off Assange’s internet access after he released the hacked emails, but the Obama administration is convinced that Assange, with the help of Russia, helped to secure the presidency for Donald Trump.

The Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats last week over claims that Assange had received the Clinton emails from state-sponsored Russian hackers. This after Obama threatened retaliation against Russian president Vladimir Putin for “interfering” in the U.S. election. Assange and WikiLeaks have repeatedly denied Russian involvement in their release of the damaging documents.

Now Assange has used an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News to reiterate his denials and to roast Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.

What Was Said In Sean Hannity’s Interview With Julian Assange?

According to the Washington Post, Assange used the one-hour long interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, to deny, once again, that WikiLeaks information came from the Russian state, or indeed from any state.

What is more, Assange claims that “the Obama administration has pushed the narrative of Russia meddling in the U.S. election to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump.” Reporting on the Hannity interview Fox News say that Assange claimed that a 14-year-old could have hacked John Podesta’s emails.

“We published several… emails which show Podesta responding to a phishing email. Podesta gave out that his password was the word ‘password’. His own staff said this email, that you’ve received, this is totally legitimate. So, this is something… a 14-year-old kid could have hacked Podesta that way.”

If Assange’s claims are true it shows a shocking lack of cyber-security by Podesta, a man who has operated at the highest levels of U.S. politics for decades. Assange did not stop there, he went on to blast Hillary Clinton, saying that she made “almost no attempt” to keep her private emails secure. Given that Clinton is believed to have kept information related to her role as Secretary of State on the same server it would be reasonable to assume that information was also insecure.

In the fallout from Clinton’s electoral defeat, the Democrats have accused Assange and WikiLeaks of releasing information that was damaging to Clinton, whilst failing to mount similar attacks on Donald Trump. Assange is adamant that WikiLeaks would have published information damaging to Trump if they had received any.

“There’s no sources coming out through other journalists … and saying, ‘We gave WikiLeaks all this information about Donald Trump or … Vladimir Putin and you know what? They didn’t publish it.’ No one has come out and said that.” “If they did, that would hurt our reputation for trust for our sources.”

Assange went on to label the Democrats as “stupid,” and he claimed that stupidity was ultimately what cost Clinton the election. Assange asserts that the American people saw through attempts to “avoid substance” by focusing on things like the email leak.

“[The Democrats] focused on other things, [like] this attempt to say how outrageous it is that the American public received true information before an election. The public doesn’t buy that. They want as much true information as possible.”

Assange concluded by saying that in his opinion the Democrats and Barack Obama are “trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate president.”

It seems clear that Assange is accusing Obama and Clinton of “sour grapes,” and of being “sore losers.” It will be interesting to see how Assange and WikiLeaks handle damaging information about Donald Trump if it does appear.

[Featured Image by Markus Schreiber/File/AP Images]