Justin Bieber And Kendall Jenner Romance Amid Hailey Baldwin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson Rumors

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have repeatedly been linked together, ever since she once confessed that she had a crush on him when she was young. But it was Kendall’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian with whom Justin hooked up for several months in a low-profile relationship. Now, however, Bieber has been spotted with Jenner, helping her say farewell to 2016 and hello to a romantic 2017, with Kendall also linked to not just one but two other rumored boyfriends.

Justin began his renewed relationship with Kendall under cover, with sightings of a woman at first described as a “mystery girl” boarding a plane with Bieber. The then-unidentified girlfriend was seen with Justin last month as he took a well-deserved break from his Purpose World Tour, reported the Daily Mail.

Bieber and the “mystery woman” were spotted dressed up for colder weather, with Justin staying warm in a hoodie and his gal pal looking cozy and casual in a pink parka jacket and grey tracksuit. Speculation swirled about the identity of Bieber’s mysterious companion.

After Christmas, however, Justin’s gal pal on the vacation was identified as Kendall Jenner, reported Teen Vogue, which noted that Bieber and Jenner “have been friends for a while.”

Justin and Kendall were spotted eating together in Park City, Utah, joined by their pal Patrick Schwarzenegger. However, the media outlet cautioned readers that “just because Justin and Kendall are hanging out, it doesn’t mean that they are dating.”

However, rumors about Justin and the supermodel coupling have swirled for years. Last spring, Justin gushed about “beautiful” Kendall is, reported the Mirror, which noted that Bieber has “clearly got a soft spot for close friend Kendall Jenner.”

Prior to exiting Instagram, Bieber even posted a photo of the supermodel’s Vogue magazine cover. Justin’s praise for Kendall came in the wake of reports that he had ignored on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez at the iHeart Radio Awards. Bieber wrote a sweet compliment for the caption of the magazine cover.

“Congrats [Kendall] you look beautiful.”

The flirty relationship between the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Justin even includes her role in his long romantic history with Selena. In September 2014, Bieber enjoyed a cozy dinner with Jenner that reportedly resulted in an epic fight between Justin and Gomez.

But now that Bieber and Selena haven’t been seen together for months, is Justin considering replacing her with Kendall? Or is he still interested in Hailey Baldwin as well? Bieber also was spotted spending time with Baldwin recently in West Hollywood, according to Teen Vogue.

Justin and Hailey have had some highs and lows in their relationship, but the media outlet noted that their recent reunion indicates that their friendship has stayed steady.

So while Justin is ringing in the New Year linked to both Jenner and Baldwin, Kendall is keeping up with him with sightings of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with both A$AP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson.

Jenner and A$AP Rocky were spotted coupled up for counting down to 2017 at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, reported E News, which noted that the romantic duo is not “exclusive” when it comes to their dating lives.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a leotard with a leopard, floor-length robe and strappy heels, and a source told E News that the supermodel, 21, was seen pouring herself “Don Julio 1942 while celebrating the New Year with friends.” The pals joining Jenner and A$AP Rocky included Hailey Baldwin.

And that’s where it gets complicated, because Baldwin reportedly was seen holding hands with another one of Jenner’s boyfriends, Jordan Clarkson.

However, Kendall and Hailey were seen together cheering Jenner’s “rumored lover Jordan Clarkson” as the Lakers challenged the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail on January 4.

Jenner was described as appearing to have a “great time,” watching all the action courtside at the Staples Centre with her pal Hailey. However, the media outlet noted that it appears “Hailey has a bit of a soft spot for Kendall’s rumored beau too.” Is there competition between the two, or do they just enjoy sharing romantic stories about Jordan?

[Featured Image by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images for Calvin Klein]