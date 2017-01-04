Mariah Carey Allegedly ‘Seemed Out Of It’ And ‘Screamed’ At Her Team After Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance, Source Claims

Mariah Carey allegedly “seemed out of it” and appeared to be “completely unprepared” ahead of her now infamous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31.

That’s according to a new report by Radar Online, who cited an onlooker as claiming that Mariah did not appear to be prepared for her Times Square performance, which took place just minutes before the infamous ball dropped in New York City, and claimed that Carey allegedly “screamed” at her team and “argued like a lunatic” with Dick Clark producers after leaving the stage.

A source close to the situation alleged to the site that Mariah “seemed out of it” before taking to the stage in the Big Apple for the annual Dick Clark celebration and supposedly “kept stumbling and mumbling” before her pretty disastrous New Year’s Eve appearance which aired live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“I could hear her muttering to herself over and over ‘Why am I here?'” the source continued, adding that Carey appeared to be “completely unprepared” for the big moment.

“It seemed like she should really only blame herself, because she lived up to her diva name,” added the site’s insider before claiming that Mariah allegedly did not hold back when speaking to members of the Dick Clark production team following the less than stellar New Year’s performance.

According to the source, Carey was reportedly “screaming” at her team and “arguing” with Dick Clark producers backstage after leaving the performance area, though she did noticeably return to the stage alongside host Ryan Seacrest, DNCE, and Gloria Estefan to see the Times Square ball drop.

“[Mariah] was arguing like a lunatic with Dick Clark executives. She was screaming at her backup dancers. She kept complaining she was freezing,” the insider claimed of Carey’s behavior backstage at the annual Dick Clark New Year’s Eve celebration, even going on to call the situation “a total war zone.”

As fans of the show will already know, Carey’s performance on the annual New Year’s celebration was pretty disastrous as Mariah attempted to ring in 2017 as the final performer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve before the ball dropped.

Mariah Carey infamously fumbled her way through a lip-synced performance of “Auld Lang Syne” before then failing to sing at all as the music to her 1991 hit “Emotions” played as Carey instead told the crowd that she couldn’t hear the music and that the track was “missing some vocals.”

However, both Mariah and her manager have refuted claims suggesting that the disastrous appearance on the New Year’s Eve celebration was down to Carey and her team, both speaking out and giving their side of the story in separate interviews with Entertainment Weekly.

Carey’s manager was first to speak out to the site about Mariah’s New Year’s lip-syncing disaster, blaming the technical issues that plagued the former American Idol judge’s performance on the Dick Clark team, who she claimed told Carey that the sound issues would be fixed before she took to the stage.

Stella Bulochnikov, who stars alongside Mariah in her E! docuseries Mariah’s World, claimed that Carey’s in ears failed during her performance and also alleged that she believes the Dick Clark team purposefully set Mariah up to fail because they wanted “a viral moment.”

Bulochnikov also revealed that she then asked the team to pull Carey’s performance from ABC’s West Coast feed of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, but claimed that Dick Clark producers refused to do so.

“I don’t think it was an unfair ask to ask them to cut [the segment from] the West Coast feed after they had this huge mechanical glitch,” Stella said of Mariah’s performance, before adding that she then told those behind the scenes of the Ryan Seacrest lead show to “go f*** [themselves].”

Carey has since spoken out about her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve disaster in a separate interview with the magazine, in which Mariah revealed that she was “mortified” by her issue plagued performance and admitted that if the late Dick Clark were still alive, she doesn’t believe he would have let her continue on with the appearance.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” Mariah told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the New Year’s disaster, before adding that the experience has made her “less trusting of using anyone outside of [her] own team.”

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]