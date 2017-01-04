‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

Doctor Who‘s 10th season officially kicked off on Christmas day with “The Return of Doctor Mysterio”, but fans of the British sci-fi drama will have to wait a little longer yet before they can watch the full season. In this article, we’ll take a look at everything you need to know about Doctor Who Season 10, including release date, cast and more.

When does Doctor Who Season 10 air?

As aforementioned, Doctor Who Season 10 was preceded by a Christmas special in December 2016, however, fans will have to wait a few more months before the full season airs. According to Den of Geek, the BBC is yet to provide an exact date when Doctor Who will return to our screens, however, it will be in Spring 2017. Unlike with American shows, British shows don’t tend to stick to strict programming windows, meaning that Doctor Who Season 10 could begin airing at any point during the spring.

That being said, filming on the new season is already believed to be complete, which could signal that the BBC plans to provide a solid release date soon. In fact, lead star Peter Capaldi appeared to narrow that release window further by speculating that he expects to see the new season air in April at the latest.

Is there a trailer yet?

Whilst there might not be a cemented release date for Doctor Who Season 10 just yet, the BBC has already released a full-length trailer. The trailer appears to largely focus on the Doctor’s new companion, Bill, played by Pearl Mackie and follows the character as she gets to grips with her new lifestyle. However, as to be expected, the trailer doesn’t reveal all that much about the direction of Doctor Who in the new season or where the Doctor and his companion will be heading in the Tardis this season.

Who has been cast for Doctor Who Season 10?

There’s one cast member who will continue be at the heart of Doctor Who and that’s Peter Capaldi, who plays the Doctor himself. However, when Doctor Who was last on our screens in 2015, it saw the departure of longtime companion Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman.

According to the Radio Times, she was replaced last summer by the aforementioned Bill, played by Pearl Mackie. Exactly how Bill comes to meet the Doctor remains to be seen, however, she didn’t make an appearance in the Christmas special, suggesting that the pair will be united in the upcoming season. Mackie herself was selected from a longlist of over 70 actors to play the role of the Doctor’s new companion, with casting director Andy Pryor confirming that everyone agreed Mackie was perfect for the role.

Pearl Mackie is a name relatively unknown to international audiences, however, the 29-year-old actress has starred in a number of theatre productions in the UK, as well as appearing in British soap opera Doctors. Prior to being cast in the show, Mackie was a huge fan of both Doctor Who and Peter Capaldi.

As with previous seasons of Doctor Who, Season 10 will also feature a number of other recurring characters. The BBC has already confirmed that Matt Lucas will return his role as Nardole, following two incredibly well-received appearances in the 2015 and 2016 Christmas specials. What’s more, Michelle Gomez confirmed in October that she’ll once again be reprising her role as Missy. At the same time, each episode is likely to feature a number of guest stars, each integral to the plot of the episode.

