Gwen Stefani ‘Chooses Love’ But Hesitant To Do New Music

Her signature red lips and cat eyes aren’t products of a makeup artist’s palette, but her own. It’s not really surprising that Revlon would choose Gwen Stefani to become their latest brand ambassador for their Choose Love campaign. In fact, the real question is, why only now?

On Gwen’s part, the endorsement actually came at the right time in her life. For the past couple of years, Stefani’s love life has been tumultuous, going from the drain then back up to cloud nine. With her divorce from Bush’s frontman Gavin Rossdale then to her new relationship with The Voice co-mentor Blake Shelton, Gwen has certainly chosen to be the captain of her heart.

Yesterday, Gwen announced her involvement with the makeup brand in an Instagram post where she says she’ll be “choosing love.”

New year, new news! So happy to announce that I’ll be choosing love with @revlon as their new global brand ambassador. #ChooseLove A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:26am PST

“They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth,” Stefani said in an interview with WWD. “I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people.”

With this makeup endorsement, Gwen joins the ranks of Ciara, Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde, and Alejandra Espinoza as the company’s brand ambassadors.

“Gwen will clearly appeal to makeup enthusiasts. She’s known far and wide for her red lips, so that’s definitely part of the attractiveness as a brand ambassador for Revlon, but that’s really combined with who she is as a person,” Revlon’s chief marketing officer Benjamin Karsh said.

Gwen has been a makeup fan since she was young. She discusses watching her mom and grandma put their makeup on, which is basically where she inherited her love of makeup. Describing her mom’s technique, Gwen shares that her mom used bright pink for her cheeks and lips, and it was somehow Stefani’s first lip color inspiration.

Aside from the matriarchs in her family, Gwen also watched the Hispanic girls in her class. She describes the “Chola girls” as having unbelievable makeup, and Gwen would watch them in class and be “mesmerized.”

While developing her signature makeup style, she perfected her cat eye and paired it with a frosted pink lip until her grandma gifted her with her own lipstick set. Gwen recalls trying on a burgundy lipstick and as she said, it has never been not on her lips.

In fact, the deep lipstick had stuck with her through her No Doubt days and her solo albums. The lip color has been her signature style and had been with her when she ventured into ready-to-wear, through to her Kuu Kuu Harajuku cartoon in Nickelodeon, until her breakup that resulted in her last album released in March.

“When I went through all my personal tragedies in the past… music was the thing that was like my savior.”

Gwen shares how music has been the pillar on which she has leaned on in the times when she was at her lowest. Furthermore, her time on The Voice had helped her gain her confidence back. Falling in love with Blake was a big bonus to the 47-year-old artist, who has three kids with her ex husband.

However, making more of her own music doesn’t seem to be on Stefani’s list of priorities right now. She’s currently busy promoting her third collection of GX by Gwen Stefani eyewear. Plus, a potential RTW collaboration could also be in the works. On top of all that, The Voice Season 12 has also started filming, and slipping in some studio time for music just doesn’t fit in the books at the moment.

But whatever plans Stefani has for her career in the future, fans can only hope that music would still be among them. Who knows — it could just be that Gwen is busy prepping for her wedding with Blake. She did say once that love is her muse for her songwriting, and well, love is definitely fueling her life right now. But that’s for another happy story.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]