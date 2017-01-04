Khloe Kardashian Claims ‘Kim Needs To Get Her Priorities Straight’

Khloe Kardashian has claimed that sister Kim “needs to get her priorities straight” following her robbery at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room last October. Kardashian made the comment in a post on her app in which she penned a number of new years resolutions for herself as well as several other members of the Kardashian clan.

In the post, Kardashian reflects on 2016 and what the year brought for her and her family.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family. Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year.”

Kardashian continues by discussing Kim’s emotional state following the robbery.

“I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now. So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year.”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Next, Khloe voices her hopes for oldest sister Kourtney who has faced troubles of her own over the past year in the form of swirling rumors of infidelity from her long-term partner Scott Disick.

Mom and Dad A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

“I love the state that Kourt is in right now. Sometimes women can lose their sense of identity because life tends to be all about the kids. But I love that Kourt finds time for herself too.”

Kardashian continues by voicing the hope that Kourtney devotes more time to her well-publicized love of design.

“I would also love for Kourt to take on a project that’s all her own. She’s so talented.”

Finally, Khloe paid tribute to Kris Jenner, acknowledging all that the Kardashian matriarch does for the family.

“My mom does so much for everybody else. I would go fing crazy if it was me! The amount of kids she has and the fact that we are the most chaotic, crazy people – I don’t know how she does it. I mean, I would change my phone number and not give it to us for a month.”

Khloe continues by mentioning the calming influence of Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“She needs to have time that’s just for her. That’s why I’m so grateful for Corey. He keeps her so balanced. She just really needs more f*****g Kris time!”

Happy birthday to this amazing man… thank you @coreygamble for being there for me always, unconditionally. I love you and wish you an incredible year…. you are such a blessing in my life. A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Kardashian previously acknowledged the issues she had struggled with in 2016 in a post on her website, titled “New Year, New Me.” In the post, Khloe alludes to the finalization of her divorce from Lamar Odom, as well as the breakdown of her relationship with brother, Rob Kardashian.

“It took me a long time to get here. I feel like I’ve grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations.”

In many ways, Kardashian thrived in 2016, with the launch of denim line Good American, as well as her reality weight loss program Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

Following her divorce from Odom, Kardashian was linked to everyone from NBA player James Harden to Trey Songz. More recently, Kardashian has confirmed her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The reality star dropped the bomb with a post of the two in matching Marvel Comics Halloween costumes on her Instagram.

Thompson has been appearing regularly in the reality star’s recent Instagram posts, including a series of shots of the two celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Miami.

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images]