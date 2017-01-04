Selena Gomez Prepares To Release New Music As Justin Bieber Returns To Instagram

Selena Gomez is getting ready to release what may be her first post-hiatus track.

Although Selena Gomez hasn’t officially confirmed a release date for her own new album, she will soon be featured on the upcoming album of Paulina Rubio after a recent collaboration with the singer.

E! News revealed details of Rubio’s new songs to its listeners days ago but didn’t reveal when the singer’s new song with Selena Gomez would be shared.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez announced she would be taking some time off in August to address struggles with anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in a statement at the time. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

The news of Selena Gomez’s break from the spotlight came just weeks after she and her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, were involved in a nasty war of words on Instagram. In late summer, Sofia Richie began spending time with the “Cold Water” singer and after they traveled to Japan together, Bieber posted a photo of the two of them. Then, after receiving backlash from fans who didn’t want to see the romance online, Bieber threatened to make his Instagram account private.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand,” he wrote alongside a second photo of himself and Richie, who was just 17 at the time. “If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people like that.”

After seeing Bieber’s post, Selena Gomez weighed in with a comment reminding her ex-boyfriend that his fans love him. Selena Gomez also pointed out that Bieber shouldn’t be mad at his fans. In response, Justin Bieber accused Selena Gomez of using him for attention and said their situation was “sad.”

“Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love,” Selena Gomez fired back.

Bieber then suggested Selena Gomez had engaged in a relationship with Zayn Malik while they were dating before deleting his Instagram account and remaining offline for several months.

While Bieber remained off Instagram for a while after his feud with Selena Gomez, he has since launched a new account on the social media platform, but fans may be disappointed to learn that Bieber isn’t the one doing the posting. Instead, it is the singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, who will be updating fans about Bieber’s career.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers on January 3, Bieber’s new account has already shared two new updates with its fans and followers.

“The tattooed heartthrob (through Scooter) made his first post on Jan. 2. Dressed in a black varsity jacket and backwards baseball cap, Justin looks beyond handsome in the premiere pic. The second one has him standing behind a DJ booth talking to one of his friends,” the site explained.

