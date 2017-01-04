Pippa Middleton Plans For May Wedding With James Matthews As Prince Harry And Girlfriend Meghan Markle May Get Engaged

Now that it is 2017, Pippa Middleton has just under five months to go before she gets married to her fiance James Matthews. Kate Middleton’s sister has all the major details of the event down – when, where and probably whom – but she probably still needs to kick into high gear to get all the materials prepped for her big day.

She had some time off this holiday season, enjoying familial activities with James and the British royal family!

“Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews head into church together to celebrate Christmas with the royal family,” reports Just Jared. “The 33-year-old socialite and author was joined at the service by her sister Kate Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The kids sure loved the candy canes they got at church!”

This showed the public that her fiance is getting folded into the family more than ever with the approaching of the wedding date. There has been some reservations from the onlookers as his brother, Spencer Matthews, is a reality TV star, who boasts a loud personality, but it looks like he is ready to keep his and his brother’s life separate.

Pippa and James were not the only ones getting romantic this holiday season. In the fall of 2016, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle were confirmed by the royal palace as seeing each other. There has been rumors that they spent the new year’s eve together.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking the next step in their blossoming relationship by seeing in the new year together,” reports Mirror UK. “The couple, who started dating earlier this year, look to be getting serious about each other as they’ll be spending New Year’s Eve together – although it’s not yet known whether Harry, 32, will fly over to Toronto or if Meghan, 35, will make another trip to the UK for it.”

Whether they did or not, their romance is strongly continuing into 2017. The fact that Prince Harry wore a matching bracelet on a magazine cover shows that he is still committed to her.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached a rare relationship marker for both royalty and commoners alike: the magazine-cover confirmation,” reports Vanity Fair. “That is, Harry covers Town and Country’s February issue wearing the same bracelet often spotted on the Suits actress’s wrist. The “his” part of the his-and-hers matching bracelets just made the frame of the photo, which was taken while he was traveling through Africa to benefit the African Parks charity’s elephant relocation project this summer.

Prince Harry is getting down and dirty to save the planet. https://t.co/Vn2RwdBlkO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 3, 2017

The 35-year-old actress has enjoyed privileges that his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has missed out on. She has received official protection from the royal palace concerning her privacy and public harassment, which shows that the palace supports Prince Harry’s current relationship.

“Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the palace said in the statement, according to People Magazine. “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

That doesn’t mean that she has gone totally public with her PDAs with the British Prince. She still keeps her Instagram family friendly and totally absent of any of her romantic feelings. The only thing that she posted that vaguely related to Prince Harry was of her dog wearing a sweater with Union Jack on it.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

[Featured Image by Alastair Grant/AP Images]