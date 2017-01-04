Ellen Degeneres Cancels Kim Burrell’s Appearance On Her Show Over Homophobic Rant [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that Kim Burrell will not be appearing on her show as scheduled after a clip showing the gospel singer ranting against homosexuals leaked.

In the video, Kim Burrell, who is a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, took to the pulpit to address parishioners.

“I came to tell you about sin,” she said. “That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ.”

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

On Jan. 3, Ellen wrote, “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.” The post received 24,478 likes and has been retweeted 7,773 times as of press time.

According to NY Daily News, the gospel singer was set to appear on Ellen to perform with Pharrell for their hit duet, “I See Victory,” which is part of the soundtrack of Hidden Figures.

Kim Burrell addressed all the criticisms in a Facebook post as shared by Entertainment Weekly. She said that she has nothing against the LGBT community, but she talked about the “S-I-N.” She said that she understood that people might be mad about her sermon but she insisted that she has nothing but love for people who are “dealing with the homosexual spirit.”

“I love you because God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God. I’m called to do what God called me to do, and that’s it, and I do it with passion.”

According to the report, Burrell made another video where she insisted that she did not preach about all gays going to hell.

“That never came out of my mouth,” she added. “I said people who operate with that spirit in the church with deception and attack themselves are going to have to face the master.”

Burrell has not addressed, however, the fact that her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was canceled.

It’s also not clear how Pharrell Williams will perform the song on the show, as the R&B artist also released a statement following her homophobic rant.

The statement read, “I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world of any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”

In April this year, Ellen DeGeneres talked about having to constantly suffer from discrimination on her show.

In the wake of the passage of a Mississippi bill that will discriminate against the LGBT community, the comedian revealed that she was once fired for “being gay.” So she certainly knows what it means to be discriminated against on account of sexuality.

“So, if you don’t know, the governor of the state signed a religious freedom bill, which might sound good because the word ‘freedom’ is in it,” she said. “But here’s what it means: Under the law, if you say for religious reasons, you can deny gay people marriage, adoption, and foster care services; fire or refuse to employ them; and decline to rent or sell them property.”

Ellen DeGeneres is part of the LGBT community and is one of the most vocal advocates of gay rights in Hollywood. She married her long-time girlfriend, Portia de Rossi, in their Beverly Hills home on Aug. 16, 2008.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]