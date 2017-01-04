5 Devastating Breakups Of 2016

It’s unbelievable that 2016 has been a year of lots of devastating celebrity breakups, it’s a shock how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a public separation, Taylor Swift split with Calvin Harris and not to forget Tom Huddleston…it wasn’t good for them at all!

As we all know, the end of everything is just a beginning of another thing. Ccontinue reading to see exactly what happened to these 2016 devastating break-up.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

To start with, 2016 is the year which marked the end of Brangelina. This started when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 only after two years of marriage. The divorce included a request of physical custody of their 6 children, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, and their twins Knox and Vivienne. They began their dating in 2005, and their separation date was listed on 15th September 2016 whereby a cited irreconcilable difference was stated as the reason for their divorce.

In the past few months, their devastating breakup drama has continued to make news headlines as their divorce, custody battle, reports of child abuse allegations, although all these have been cleared.

Mariah Carey and James Packer

This devastating breakup came up like a shock to the “Vision of Love” singer from her ex-fiancé James Packer. This was publicly unfolded, and was a great shock to the whole world.

“The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah,” the rep says, noting that Packer, a 49-year-old billionaire, is “one of the most successful businessmen in the world.”

In October 2016, Carey’s rep confirmed to ET that the couple was on the edge of a devastating breakup following a fight they had during a trip to Greece in September. These two were first reported as dating in June 2015, whereby Packer proposed Carey in January with a $10 million, a 35 karat diamond ring. It’s so amazing that she still plans to keep the ring!

Months after this devastating breakup, Carey sparked romance rumors with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka after several series of PDA-heavy photos while in Hawaii.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

In the month of November 2016, Hadid and The Weeknd called it quits! The devastating breakup happened after being together for one and a half years. A reliable source informed ET that the two couldn’t make their relationship work due to their busy schedules. Bearing in mind that The Weekend has always focused on promoting his album, Starboy, while on the other hand Hadid has always thrived in her modeling career. Many are still in shock for despite the devastating breakup they have still remained close friends. The source added that they are still a great deal of love, their palpable chemistry was more evident during the year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

Live Schreiber and Naomi Watts

It is with great sadness that Live Schreiber and Naomi Watts has split in September after being together for over 11 years. The two actors are still moving on, although there is a clear line that they respect each other and still have love for each other. They have seen wishing each other a happy birthday on Instagram days, even after their breakup.

In a joint statement to ET, Watts and Schreiber said they’re moving forward to a “new phase” in their relationship as joint parenting.

This is what they had to say. “Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.”

In the beginning of this month, Schreiber opened up about their devastating break-up for the first time during an interview with CBS and stated the following, “I feel like a change is always scary, but that’s only because transition for anyone is new and you wonder how things are going to go,” he said. “We’re parents together. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives, no matter what.”

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris is another devastating breakup! The 26-year–old singer and a 32-year-old DJ and music producer broke up in June 2016. This happened after a one-year anniversary in March 2016. The news came up immediately after their anniversary, whereby the two marked the occasion with a romantic tropical vacation whereby their posted romantic pictures on Instagram writing their names in the sand.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]