Former ‘Maxim’ Cover Girl Hannah Ferguson Poses Nude In Undeniably Sexy ‘Love’ Magazine Advent Bonus Day

The sexiness continues for a few more days as Love magazine posts another bonus day in its annual advent calendar. This time, it’s former Maxim cover girl and all-around gorgeous model Hannah Ferguson turning heads.

Hannah posed completely nude for the video, in which she uses her hands to cover her bare chest. She then rolls around on a mink fur, according to Maxim, as she flaunts her fit figure. The magazine calls her shoot “undeniably sexy” as Hannah poses in nothing but jewelry and heels.

“In her bonus video, Ferguson poses naked atop mink fur and an oversized inflatable flamenco. We’re not sure what director Hype Williams is getting at here, but the results are undeniably sexy.”

Maxim states the bonus videos may be unexpected from Love, but nobody is complaining about Ferguson’s NSFW appearance.

“We may not have expected more footage from LOVE, but we are most definitely not complaining.”

The day 34 video was directed by Hype Williams and also features blow-up flamingo pool toys as the blue-eyed beauty writhes around on the fur. The magazine posted a teaser clip to its Instagram on Tuesday, and fans took to sharing their opinions on the video shot at Pier59 Studios in New York. The clip received over 86,000 views and nearly 100 comments as people expressed their love for Hannah.

“The best yet” “@si_swimsuit models are rocking the game yes”

Back to work with @hannahfergusonofficial writhing with @dsquared2 by @hypewilliams @lysacooper @ashleyjavierhair @patmcgrathreal music by Jared Solomon @thesolomonophonicsound A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:48am PST

Some Instagram users had interesting responses to Hannah’s shoot, literally calling it “glitter for the eyes.”

“This is glitter for my eyes!!!”

Others simply stated they loved the video, which is drastically different replies than some previous Love advent days receieved.

“Beautiful girl I love you”

However, some Instagram users brought up the fact the model was lying on real fur. Something they seem to have found issue with as they expressed their disdain.

“This is real fur!” “Why u used animal skins”

Despite the several complaints, most fans seemed to like the video as they commented with emoji fire symbols and said it was “hot.” Photographer Brian Lynch also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hannah’s shoot as he posted an image to his Instagram.

???? @hannahfergusonofficial ????#LOVEadvent ???? @pier59studios ???? A photo posted by Brian Lynch (@brian__lynch) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Lynch received props from his followers as they told him they love his work on this year’s advent calendar. Pier59 Studios released a photo as well as the company showcased more behind-the-scenes action from Hannah’s steamy shoot. The studios refer to the image as an “exclusive” in the Instagram caption.

Viewers once again applauded Hannah and the team’s work as they left supportive comments.

“Can call him#masteroflight????Amazing setup!”

It seems fans are enjoying Ferguson’s day more than some of the other models’ performances who were filmed during the actual advent calendar. Kendall Jenner made her second 2016 Love appearance on Christmas in a video that shows her mediating. Viewers did not spare the 21-year-old model’s feelings as they ripped her performance apart in the comments.

Some Instagram users simply called Jenner’s day 25 video “horrible,” while others went a little deeper when criticizing her appearance.

“I don’t understand people’s obsession with this girl. Very plain, no talent to speak of whatsoever and looks pre-pubescent.”

However, Kendall wasn’t the only one to be harshly judged as fans haven’t seemed to be in awe of every advent day this year. But one thing is certain, and that’s people are loving the bonus days as Hannah turns up the heat after Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May, made a welcomed appearance.

Fans can expect to see several more performances as the magazine offers another week of bonus videos.

