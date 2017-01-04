Ivanka Trump Is Making Big Move To Washington, D.C. Following Dad Donald Trump

The rumors have been flying, and it is now being revealed that Ivanka Trump and her family are moving to Washington, D.C. It makes sense that Ivanka would follow Donald Trump, but she won’t be living in the White House. Yahoo shared the news about Ivanka moving to Washington, D.C. and what her plans are right now. Ivanka will be moving to D.C. along with her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Washington Fine Properties agent William F.X. Moody actually confirmed the move saying that Ivanka Trump has already bought a mansion in the area. It is a six bedroom mansion that is worth $5.5 million and sounds like an amazing house. Ivanka will actually be moving into the same neighborhood that the Obama’s have plans to move into soon. They are only going to be living a few blocks away from each other.

Looking forward to an incredible year to come! From my family to yours, happy new year! ????#happynewyear #2017 pic.twitter.com/ZaIYGWnS8q — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2017

At this time, Ivanka Trump still doesn’t have plans to take a job on her dad’s administration, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that changes. Ivanka does want to influence in the areas important to her. Ivanka has made it clear that she cares about maternity leave and working women having options for daycare for their children. Now there is some speculation that instead of Ivanka Trump taking a job with her dad that the one taking a job could actually be her husband, Jared Kushner. He has been close to Donald during the entire campaign so the idea of him being the one getting a job makes total sense.

CNN shared that Ivanka Trump has been allegedly calling members of Congress about child care legislation according to a source. She has met several people and is allegedly letting them know her thoughts by making calls to them. Trump himself has shared saying, “For many families in our country, child care is now the single largest expense — even more than housing. Our plan will bring relief to working and middle class families.” It has been made very clear that this important to Ivanka Trump as well.

Ivanka Trump shared that it is important to her that women are able to afford child care and Donald has even said he wants to help get deductibles for childcare for families that make less than $500,000 a year. Ivanka said that her father is now “in a very unique position to do something about this problem. Little focus has been put on how best to alleviate enormous financial burdens child care places on low-income and middle-income families.”

A source close to Ivanka Trump spoke out about her move saying, “Everyone is adjusting to these new circumstances during the transition period, and while Ivanka has no intention of taking a formal role in the administration, she plans to be an advocate for issues she cares deeply about.” It will be interesting to see how it all ends up playing out in the end. Everyone would love to know what jobs, if any Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will hold once they are moved to Washington, D.C. It just doesn’t make sense for them to pick up and move without a job there waiting on them.

Curious how Jared and Ivanka met? They were set up by Wendi Deng. Who is now dating Putin https://t.co/ru4wl3R1Hz https://t.co/Td5lxyz8aA — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 1, 2017

[Featured Image By Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]