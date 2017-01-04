WWE News: John Cena Wants To Fight The Undertaker

The biggest WWE rumor for WrestleMania this year is a huge match between John Cena and The Undertaker. Originally, some rumors believed that Undertaker would win the world title for one last run. Now, it looks like John Cena might be breaking “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s world title record by taking A.J. Styles title, which could lead to a match with Undertaker at

In an interview with ESPN, John Cena said that is a match that he wants as well. Undertaker has been the biggest legend in the WWE for years now while John Cena became the face of the company for the last 15 years.

“Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him. “If you’re asking if I’d want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes.”

The John Cena match is one that many fans have asked for as well, one of the last big money matches for Undertaker before he retires. While there are many who would like to see Undertaker put over a younger talent, the fact that he has already lost to Brock Lesnar ruins some of the shine that losing to someone else at WrestleMania could build.

The John Cena vs. Undertaker match is not set in stone for WrestleMania. There are plenty of rumored matches and some are even thinking that John Cena could fight Roman Reigns or Roman Reigns could face Undertaker is rumored.

However, the best bet is John Cena vs. Undertaker while Roman Reigns battles Braun Strowman in the battle of the giants. It is funny that John Cena would mention Andre the Giant in his quotes.

The biggest match of Hulk Hogan’s career was beating Andre the Giant at WrestleManiaIII. That match saw the unbeatable giant battle the biggest face in the company. John Cena can’t pull that off by beating The Undertaker because Undertaker is not unbeatable – Brock Lesnar proved that.

However, that is what the WWE wants to show Roman Reigns doing. If he fights Braun Strowman, as The Inquisitr previously reported, it will be against a man that hasn’t lost cleanly to anyone. Strowman just won his feud with Sami Zayn and is rumored to head into a new feud with Big Show to prove his dominance.

If he wins that feud, there is no one who could possibly beat him until his WrestleMania opponent comes around. That is looking to be Roman Reigns, who will then come in and beat the unbeatable giant, pulling off what Hulk Hogan pulled off so many years ago.

Of course, while Undertaker is not unbeatable, it is one huge name in the WWE that John Cena has not beaten on a big stage. The two WWE legends only fought at one pay-per-view and Undertaker won at WWE Vengeance 2003 cleanly.

This could be the last huge win of John Cena’s WWE career and, added to the possible 16th world title reign, could be a perfect way to cap both the career of John Cena and The Undertaker.

