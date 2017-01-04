UFO Sighting: Helicopter Pilot Films ‘Glowing Craft’ Over Orlando, Florida [Video]

A helicopter pilot from Orlando in Florida has reported sighting and filming a “glowing UFO craft” at an altitude of about 1,500 feet. According to the unnamed witness in a report filed in the reporting database of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) as Case 81052, he watched a mysterious glowing UFO as it flew inside a cloud. The UFO remained concealed inside the cloud for some minutes before it exited, “flew upward and vanished.”

MUFON is a U.S.-based organization that documents and investigates UFO and ET-related sighting reports from across the world.

According to the witness’ testimony filed with MUFON on December 19, 2016, he was standing outside his home in Orlando, Florida, at about 5:24 p.m. on December 18, 2016, when he looked up and saw a large and mysterious glowing craft flying northward from the south. The UFO, according to the witness, was flying below the normal altitude of commercial airliners.

“Had a feeling to look up as if I had to, and then I saw the glowing craft fly from south direction to north,” the witness told MUFON, according to Open Minds-TV. “It was flying high, but well below the commercial airplanes flight altitude that were in traffic during the afternoon.”

The witness took out his cell phone and began filming the mysterious glowing object in the sky.

He was unable to estimate the size of the UFO craft but he guessed that it was flying at an altitude of about 1,500 feet. He watched through his cell phone camera as it flew higher in the sky and eventually entered into a small cloud. The helicopter pilot waited several seconds for the UFO to emerge from the cloud but it did not.

“I filmed it and I saw it go inside a very small cloud,” the witness said. “It should have flown out of it in a second, but it didn’t.”

Amazed, the witness stopped filming and watched expectantly. After a few minutes, the mysterious UFO emerged from the small cloud. It changed direction, ascended even higher and eventually disappeared.

“I saw it come out of the same small cloud. It turned and flew upwards and vanished.”

The helicopter pilot insisted that the object was unlike any man-made flying craft he had seen.

“I’m a certificate helicopter pilot and I know that this was not a plane, helicopter, rocket, meteor, birds, balloons, blimp, etcetera,” the witness said, according to Open Minds TV.

Some viewers suggested the footage shows the Atlas V rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday, December 18, 2016. But others dismissed the suggestion, pointing out that the launch had taken place at about 2:13 p.m. while the witness reported that he filmed the video at about 5:24 p.m.

A MUFON representative in Florida investigated the case and closed it “as an unknown.” But he suggested that the UFO might have been an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone).

“This is not a flight characteristic of a conventional aircraft,” MUFON field investigator James Thomas Horne wrote in his official report. “The witness pointed out that the object’s vector was divergent from the usual flight path for air traffic in his area.”

“The object did not visually appear to be a meteor from the video.”

“[The] witness is a helicopter pilot and shows specific knowledge in the interview process,” Horne continued. “No correlating cases. It is suggested that the case be recorded as UAV.”

In contrast with the MUFON investigator’s uncertain conclusion about the nature of the UFO, the popular UFO blogger Scott C. Waring declared that it was a “cube-shaped UFO” and implied that it was a craft of extraterrestrial origin.

“This UFO has a cube shape to it. It rotates as it moves through the clouds, causing a flash of light that reflects off its surface,” Waring wrote in a post to his UFO Sightings Daily blog on January 3.

He acknowledged that cube UFO sightings are rare in comparison with reported sightings of orb- and triangle-shaped UFOs. But the UFO hunter has often reported sighting massive cube UFOs hovering, orbiting or flying in space near our Sun.

“This is a type of UFO that is not often seen. The most common type is the white orbs, then glowing orbs, but cubes are very rare,” Waring wrote. “Cubes are usually seen as larger craft near our sun in SOHO images, so this is a bit strange.”

The Inquisitr reported last August that Waring claimed to have spotted in a NASA SOHO image a massive cube-shaped UFO larger than Earth flying near or orbiting the Sun.

“Cube UFO seen at our Sun. The fact that two different cameras saw it is 100% proof that this is not a computer glitch…”

But skeptics dismissed Waring’s claim that cube UFOs often visit our Sun, arguing that the cube UFOs allegedly spotted in NASA’s SOHO images were glitches in the digital imagery.

But other UFO hunters, such as Secureteam10, claimed that the square-shaped patches in NASA’s SOHO images were “fake pixel glitches” that NASA introduced to hide alien UFO spacecraft evidence (see video below).

“NASA is fond of using these square pixels when they want to block something out.”

The Inquisitr reported last August that some skeptics suggested that square patches in some SOHO images were not UFOs or “fake pixel glitches” but evidence of a device used by NASA technicians in place of an occulting disk.

[Featured Image by SSSCCC/Shutterstock]