‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 7, Episode 11: New ‘PlayTime’ Promo Teases Mona’s Warning, Hanna’s Ruined Life, And More ‘PLL’ Spoilers

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B will not premiere on Freeform until April 2017. Even though fans are frustrated with the long wait, showrunner Marlene King has promised it will be worth it. So, what can viewers expect when the long-running series returns? A new promo for Episode 11 has been released. It hints that someone has always been watching and manipulating. Fans are also treated to Mona’s warning to the Liars along with Hanna’s ruined life.

PLL spoilers are below. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen next.

*NEW #PLL SNEAK PEEK* Watch the 2 hour @Beyond series premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c on @Freeform to see a NEW #PrettyLittleLiars promo. ⚡️ #PLLEndGame A photo posted by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the PLL 7B trailer was released a while back. It teased “endgame” for Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse).

Now that the Freeform series will be returning in a few months, fans were treated to a new video clip. This time, it is a promo for Season 7, Episode 11, titled “Playtime.” What was revealed in the clip, which was posted on YouTube?

First, it is important to note that Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) gives a bit of advice to the Liars. She angrily warns that the threat of A.D. has always existed.

“We swim around in this fishbowl like we are in control. But we are not. There’s always been somebody watching, manipulating.”

Mona on Pretty Little Liars is absolutely correct about her assumption. It is clear that someone has always been watching the Liars and manipulating everything and everybody they are connected to. In reality, no one can be trusted, which means they are all alone when dealing with the latest threat. However, this time, it isn’t about games. A.D. is serious and could even inflict serious harm or even death to Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Emily, and Alison.

In the promo clip for Season 7, Episode 11, Emily and Alison are in the hallways at Rosewood High School. They are running, but it is unclear if they are running toward something or away from someone. Later in the clip, the Liars are seen barricading themselves inside of a classroom. They look terrified and fans have to wonder who is after them.

Other Pretty Little Liars Season 7B spoilers from the new promo clip include Hanna devastated that “this” ruined her life. Aria tells her it is going to be okay, but Hanna insists that nothing is okay. Spencer is seen sitting in what appears to be an interrogation room at the police station. She lowers her head as if she is frustrated and emotionally exhausted. In another scene, she gets violent with something, which is probably some sort of message from A.D.

Emily is seen carrying an object and peering around the corner, getting ready to defend herself. As for Hanna, someone knocks on her door and she looks stunned and a bit worried about the person on the other side. Mona gets a note, which reads “Time for pie. Be there.” As for Emily, she is holding what appears to be some sort of computer chip. She asks a worried Alison, “What did A.D. make you do?”

It has been teased for months that questions will be answered in Pretty Little Liars Season 7B. With the series ending, many fans are worried that one of the main characters could die. Others believe that A.D. is actually one of the young women.

What do you think of the new promo clip for Pretty Little Liars Season 7, Episode 11? What are your theories on what will happen in the episode titled “Playtime?” Who is A.D. and will one of the main characters die as a result of the hidden enemy? Find out on April 18, when Freeform will begin airing the final episodes.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]