WWE Rumors: Feud Between John Cena And Samoa Joe Coming Soon

WWE programming is going to be extremely interesting in 2017 because the powers that be are going to give the WWE Universe some matches we only dreamed about seeing. A little over a year ago, the thought of one match between John Cena and AJ Styles was a fantasy. As the WWE Royal Rumble approaches, we will see the two men wrestle for the third time on a WWE PPV, but it’ll be for the WWE Championship this time.

After the WWE Royal Rumble, we could see AJ Styles or John Cena vs. The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. Most people would consider either pairing to be a dream match, especially on the grandest stage of them all. Creative plans for Wrestlemania haven’t been revealed yet, but the speculation continues to roll.

No matter what happens between now and Wrestlemania, it seems that John Cena will be leaving Orlando as the sixteen time WWE World Champion. As of this writing, there aren’t any major projects that Cena has committed to do outside of WWE that would stop him from having another lengthy WWE title run, but the creative plans for John Cena after Wrestlemania 33 may have been revealed a little earlier than expected.

According to a recent report, Samoa Joe is expected to make his debut on the main roster during the ‘Royal Rumble’ match later this month. It doesn’t seem like he’s WWE’s first choice to win the match, but Joe is expected to enter the WWE World title picture shortly after debuting on Raw or SmackDown.

As of this writing, it’s not logical to speculate about who will be holding a World title after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. The fact is that Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns could leave San Antonio as the WWE Universal Champion, and the winner of Cena vs. Styles is still up in the air too. The point is that Samoa Joe is expected to be a major player on Raw or SmackDown after the WWE Royal Rumble because he’s finished in NXT.

It has been reported that Samoa Joe could be heading into a feud with AJ Styles for Wrestlemania 33 if the latter loses the WWE Championship to John Cena. Those plans are far from being confirmed by the latest news. However, the expectation is that Cena would feud with The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all, but he’d enter into a feud with Joe after Wrestlemania, and it could last through WWE Summerslam.

John Cena vs. Samoa Joe is another dream match the WWE Universe never thought they’d be able to see in a WWE ring. Joe has been a top guy in NXT for almost two years, and patient WWE fans have been waiting and wondering if they’d see a match like that someday. What makes their dynamic so interesting is the two men got their start together in Ultimate Pro Wrestling many years ago, which is a great start for their feud.

Apparently, Samoa Joe’s big physique was a major factor in WWE officials passing on him for a number of years, but his success in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling made him almost an anti-WWE guy until recent years when WWE have embraced utilizing top performers from around the world despite look experience.

Honestly, years of speculation and wondering if two stars like John Cena and Samoa Joe would ever cross paths on WWE programming have made their potential matchup much more interesting. It’s done wonders for John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and now Cena vs. Joe may be the next big feud in WWE. As you can see, 2017 is going to be an extremely interesting year for WWE.

