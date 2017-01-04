Watch ‘Nashville’ Sneak Peek Episode Before Season 5 Premiere, Full Episodes And How To Live Stream [Video]

Judging by the sneak peek episode of Nashville, Season 5, Episode 1, the decision to move the show to CMT might be the best in the series history. Longtime fans of the show will love the country feel the show has now that it’s where it rightfully belongs. ABC surprised fans when they canceled the hit series after four seasons, but CMT picked it up and returns with a full 2-hour premiere on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 9 p.m. ET/8 pm. CT. You may watch the first hour of that premiere, streaming online and on demand at Hulu, CMT’s official Nashville site and on cable and satellite provider’s on-demand programming. Check out the videos below to watch the Nashville sneak peek episode and check out the videos in the player above for behind-the-scenes footage and a look at what’s in store for country’s most popular TV couples on Nashville Season 5. You can live stream Nashville when it airs on Thursday, watch it on TV or wait for the episodes to be released on demand.

Now that Nashville has a new home with CMT, it has new social media networking sites. Those who go to the old ABC Facebook page will find a post redirecting them to the new, official Nashville Facebook page on CMT. You can find Nashville’s social media networks here: Nashville on Facebook and Nashville on Twitter

Thursday morning I'll be on the @TODAYshow talking about our @NashvilleCMT Season 5 premiere AND debuting my next #EverySingleFriday single! pic.twitter.com/giKcFj5cdW — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) January 3, 2017

Nashville returns with the same cast minus two cast members and has added new faces to the show. The Season 5 Nashville cast is as follows:

Connie Britton as Rayna James

Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes

Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne

Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor

Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley

Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott

Chris Carmack as Will Lexington

Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad

Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad

Nashville cast in recurring roles include the following:

Ed Amatrudo as Glenn Goodman

David Alford as Bucky Dawes

Kourtney Hansen as Emily

Melvin Kearney as Bo

Kyle Dean Massey as Kevin Bicks

Scott Reeves as Noel Laughlin

New recurring Nashville cast members are as follows:

Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan

Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles

Jen Richards as Allyson Del Lago

Bridgit Mendler as Ashley Wilkinson

Murray Bartlet as Jakob Fine

Joseph David Jones as Clay

Joanie Stewart as Sheila Goldfarb

Will Chase plays the role of Luke Wheeler and is no longer a main cast member. He will appear as a guest in Season 5 though. Aubrey Peeples who played Layla Grant will not be returning for Season 5 as her storyline has concluded.

Check out the photo album featuring Nashville’s cast.

Nashville currently has a 7.7 IMDB rating. That rating will most likely change after the Season 5 premiere and as more people tune into the show on CMT.

The new Nashville is different from when it was on ABC. You’ll find the show has a bit more of a serious feel and tone to it. Where some of the episodes in the previous series had the feeling you were watching a soap opera, and at times were a bit campy, the CMT Nashville seems more a serious drama. It’s also a bit more heartwarming than it was previously. The newly revamped Nashville should appeal strongly to a conservative, Christian country base, which makes sense as country and gospel music’s roots are intertwined. At the same time, Nashville is addressing issues concerning the LGBT community and highlights how difficult being gay and a country music artist can be.

The new premiere has more references to faith (even if they’re indirect) than what we are used to seeing on Nashville and there is a greater sense of hope, purpose and destiny for the characters. This change makes the characters more realistic, personable and relatable. If you haven’t seen the sneak peak episode, you can find it in the links above. If you’ve never seen Nashville you can choose to catch up on previous seasons on Hulu or simply watch the CMT premiere and pick up there.

Every episode of Nashville’s past five seasons is on Hulu, but only available to those with a subscription. Those who want to watch CMT streaming live online will find that tuning to the CMT channel through your cable or satellite provider’s apps or their online website is a good option. You’ll also find the CMT live stream on Sling TV.

Are you going to watch the Season 5 premiere of Nashville on Thursday? Will you watch the live stream, on TV or on demand?

[Featured Image by CMT (used with permission)]