Caitlyn Jenner Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics For New Collection, Continues Transgender Activist Work

Caitlyn Jenner, who is known for her work as a transgender rights activist, has collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to create a 15-piece collection that is “for all ages, all races and all sexes.”

Jenner originally brought out a lipstick with MAC Cosmetics in April 2016, but her new collection will feature eye shadows, powders, faux lashes and different lipstick shades, according to Allure. People magazine reports that Caitlyn Jenner’s new MAC Cosmetics line will be available online on January 5.

With sales of Caitlyn Jenner’s lipstick in 2016, MAC Cosmetics were able to donate $1.3 million to various organizations through the AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. Caitlyn has said that these funds will help to give better healthcare access and civil rights advocacy within the transgender community.

Caitlyn Jenner is not just a transgender rights activist and television personality, but she also has a prolific history which includes winning the Olympic Gold Medal in 1976 for the decathlon title during the Montreal Summer Olympics. Before that, she was a college football player with the Graceland Yellowjackets. However, it is her work within the transgender community which has gotten the most recent attention.

In December 2015, ABC News reported that the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, described Jenner as someone who had “already changed so many lives.” Power revealed that the UN is working hard to ensure that LGBT rights are brought into all discussions revolving around human rights. When Samantha asked Caitlyn Jenner if she felt things were moving forward with transgender rights, Jenner replied that there were still many hurdles to overcome.

“I’m pretty comfortable with the issues here in the United States, we have come a long way, we have a long way to go. If you look at this on an international level, these issues are huge. People are murdered, killed, hung over this issue, and it just doesn’t have to be that way.”

2nd collaboration with @MACcosmetics coming Jan. 5th!! Who’s ready to rock 2017? All sexes. All ages. All races. #maccaitlynjenner pic.twitter.com/hHYeCtOE5c — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 3, 2017

Caitlyn has spoken of her difficulties and struggles to live as a transgender openly and said that at one point she had considered taking her life.

“I thought about, on one particular occasion, that maybe the easy way out of this is just take your life.”

However, Caitlyn Jenner said that she is “so excited about life” since she transitioned and now she will be helping numerous other transgenders with the launch of her new MAC Cosmetics collection, which will help to fund further projects.

One of the campaigns that Jenner has been involved with is the Human Rights Campaign, as E News reported, and Caitlyn described some of her work in an article for Who Say entitled “We Have to Make Things Easier.”

“We have to make things easier for the transgender community, and my friends over at the Human Rights Campaign are fighting to do just that. For those of you who aren’t familiar already, HRC is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality. The HRC is an incredible resource to the LGBT community and its allies.”

Despite Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender work and the excitement surrounding the launch of her new MAC Cosmetics makeup collection, there has been some past criticism of Jenner. The Guardian reported in June 2015 that after Caitlyn appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, she turned into the most famous transgender person in the world. While many praised her photo shoot and she garnered a mainly positive reaction, there were a few who felt compelled to say that she should do more as a celebrity to help transgenders. Some also complained about her usage of male pronouns.

Much has changed since 2015 and Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender activist work is stronger than ever, and her new MAC Cosmetics makeup collection has many in both the transgender and non-transgender communities very excited.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]