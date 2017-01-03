Jade Roper Tolbert Speaks Out, Says Elizabeth Sandoz Did Contact Nick Viall After One-Night Stand

This season on The Bachelor 2017, there is a girl that already knows Nick Viall. Elizabeth Sandoz met him at Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding, and the two had a one-night stand. Liz was Jade’s maid of honor at the wedding, and they are really good friends. The story that they are revealing on the show is that Nick asked for Liz’s number and she turned him down and then neither one of them ever contacted each other. Nick even mentioned that she could have gotten his number from Jade. Now Us Weekly is sharing that Jade Roper Tolbert is sharing a different story than Liz and Nick are on The Bachelor.

Jade Roper shared that Liz didn’t actually try to call Nick, but she did try to reconnect with him by having Jade invite him to a charity event that they would be attending. They were going to the Bachelor Charity Premiere Party benefiting SheLift at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles. Here is what Jade had to say about it.

“She was like, ‘Why don’t you invite Nick? I kind of would like to see him again.’ And I was like, ‘OK!’ So I sent him a text, and he was like, ‘You know what, I have some things in the works,’ which was the show. He was like, ‘I don’t know if I can make it,’ and he couldn’t. So she had tried to kind of reach out, in a passive way.”

The thing is, Nick Viall probably doesn’t even know that Liz was the one trying to get him to go to the event. It doesn’t sound like Jade Roper Tolbert shared those details. Jade also shared that she told her good friend she should go on the show. It sounds like she was all for it. If Liz can’t find a way to win over Nick Viall, then she could end up on Bachelor in Paradise, which is where Jade actually met her husband.

'The Bachelor' spotlight: Elizabeth Sandoz has a past with Nick Viall from Jade Roper's wedding https://t.co/c28RINWhqJ #TheBachelor — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) December 24, 2016

Jade Roper Tolbert also gave her friend a lot of advice before she went on the show. Jade shared saying, “Oh, my gosh, I talked to that girl, like, four or five times [about what to say to Nick]. I’m like, ‘Listen — do this, don’t do that.’ But I feel like once they were face-to-face, it was kind of a lot of pressure, and it was probably awkward for both of them, and you never know what’s going to happen.” Whatever went down, Liz was at least able to make it past the first night on the show.

‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert ‘Expanding Their Family’ After Finale? https://t.co/HuwvyZOgeC via @HollywoodLife — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) December 17, 2016

Heavy shared a few details about Liz Sandoz and her history with Nick. Even though Nick didn’t say he knew her right away, it was obvious that he recognized her. Here is what Nick had to say on the show about Liz not reaching out to him.

“You know, I remember being very intrigued by you when we met at the wedding. And you know, we had such a wild and crazy night of… and then I remember like when I kinda asked for your number, and you were like, ‘Oh, lets just leave it,’ and I was like, ‘Oh ok.’ Totally respect that, totally cool, but, like it’s kinda like well why haven’t I heard from her since then? You know, it’s been like 9 months. Like, I’m not a big on the whole right reasons thing, but at the same time in fairness, you gotta appreciate like my number is very easy to get for you. Jade has my number.”

Do you think that Liz should have done more to reach out to Nick Viall after their one-night stand? Do you feel like she could end up being the one for Nick Viall? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv]