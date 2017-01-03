‘RHONJ’ News: Melissa Gorga Closes Boutique As Rumors Fly She Allegedly Used Credit Card For ‘RHONJ’ Expenses

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have seen Melissa Gorga’s boutique on the show. Her husband Joe tried to support her but wasn’t happy that he was having to pick up some of the slack since she wasn’t home all the time. All About the Tea shared the news about Melissa closing down her boutique ENVY and what is allegedly going on that made her close the store.

A local source shared that Melissa Gorga’s boutique has a note on the door that is handwritten and simply says that they are closed for restocking. It makes it look like Melissa Gorga’s boutique will be opening back up again in the future, but it sounds like that is not the case. The source said that all stock has been removed from Melissa’s store and that the shelves are totally empty.

The source also said that Kim DePaola was brought in to buy off the stock. She agreed to buy it for 5 cents on the dollar and then keep it all in her basement according to the source. That isn’t all that the source had to say about Melissa Gorga, though. The source shared that Melissa Gorga was allegedly using the ENVY credit card to charge clothes. She would buy them at other boutiques and wear them on The Real Housewives of New Jersey according to the source. This is allegedly why Melissa’s partner Jackie took the merchandise to Kim D. so she could make some of the money back.

Jackie and Kim D are actually having a liquidation sale without Melissa Gorga on January 5. They will have prices starting at just $10 and be trying to get rid of the stock. It will be held at Kim D’s salon, and Melissa Gorga’s name isn’t even mentioned at all on the flyer for it.

Us Magazine shared a few more details about what is allegedly going on with Melissa Gorga’s boutique. Their source is saying that the store is just temporarily closed due to a difference of opinion” with her business partner, Jackie Beard Robinson. Melissa Gorga’s rep actually spoke to them and shared what is going on.

“Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique. Melissa and Jackie have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point, Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing it on her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of spring fashions.”

According to Melissa Gorga’s rep, the store will be opening back up in just a few weeks. Another source says that Jackie did actually move the inventory to Kim D’s store and that Melissa and Jackie haven’t been getting along very well for a while now. Kim D is telling a totally different story to Us Magazine right now. Here is what she had to say about it.

“Envy is closed. Jackie was the real owner all along. I’m going to help her liquidate everything that was in the store. The store is empty. They stripped the chandeliers, the furniture, the computer, the cameras, all the clothes, it’s all gone. Jackie stripped it all because she owns it. … We’re going to have an Envy liquidation sale at Posche, the new Posche in Allendale.”

At this time, a lot of various stories are going on, and it is going to be interesting to see how it all ends up going down. If Melissa Gorga opens the store again, you know the Bravo cameras will be rolling to catch it all.

Are you shocked to hear that Melissa Gorga's boutique closed down? Do you think that Melissa Gorga really used the credit card for purchases that she shouldn't?

