Coachella 2017 Lineup: How To Get Your Hands On Tickets Fast

The 2017 Coachella lineup is finally here and it may be the best lineup in years, reports Esquire. Headliners for the popular music and arts festival include Beyonce, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Coachella unveiled its 2017 lineup to the surprise of music fans and festival goers. The Indio, California outdoor music festival will take place over the course of two weekends in April – on April 14th and 16th and again on April 21st and 23rd at the Empire Polo Club.

As previously mentioned, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead will headline the festival. They will be joined by Lorde, who will return to the States for the first time since November 2014. This could also mean that a new album is on the horizon for the “Royals” singer. Also noticed is the first U.S. show by The Avalanche in 15 years and legendary music composer Hans Zimmer, who will perform music from his classic movies such as The Dark Knight, The Lion King, and Gladiator.

Other notable acts include the XX, Bon Iver, Father John Misty, Gucci Mane, Schoolboy Q, New Order, Justice, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, Mac Miller, Two Door Cinema Club, Capital Cities, Bastille, Kehlani, Tove Lo, and more. In addition, an electronic act is not headlining one of its spots this year. Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is predicting that EDM will have fewer tickets in the future. In the past, Coachella relied heavily on DJs and electronic music acts in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.

Festival passes for both weekends will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11:00 a.m. PST, reports Consequence of Sound. But, you will have to act fast if you want to go because these tickets don’t stick around for long. The prices range from $530 for general passes to over $2,000 for VIP passes. There’s also camping, shuttle passes, and parking prices to consider. The annual music festival is surely not affordable, but there are some ways that you can score a deal.

Here are the following ticket prices for the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, courtesy of Music.Mic. (Note: ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets: week one

TicketNetwork — $530

VividSeats — $541

StubHub — $550

TicketsNow — $577

Tickets: week two

VividSeats — $458

TicketNetwork — $459

StubHub — $475

TicketsNow — $511

However, keep in mind that the above ticket prices typically been marketed up for profit.

According to the International Business Times, general admission tickets generally begin at $399. General admission tickets with shuttle transportation to and from the festival grounds start at $474. Those who want the full-on experience will have to dish out $899 for VIP passes, which include full access to the festival grounds, parking lots, and camping areas.

Separate tickets are also available for car camping, tent camping, and renting teepees along Lake Eldorado. The official Coachella website strongly advises that both tickets and ticket add-ons sell out quickly, so it’s best to purchase your tickets as soon as they become available. There are no refunds for any tickets purchased and the festival has been scheduled to take place on both weekends, rain or shine.

Posters are available on the official Coachella website and can be shipped directly to your home if you don’t want to carry them around to the festival.

Coachella last broke its record back in 2015 when tickets for the festival sold out within 40 minutes. The headliners for the 2016 Coachella Music and Arts Festival were Calvin Harris, Guns and Roses, and LCD Soundsystem. With Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead headlining this year’s festival, the tickets may sell out within a half hour.

