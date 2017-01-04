Vivica A. Fox Confesses That 50 Cent Is Her ‘True Love’ To Wendy Williams

Vivica A. Fox was a guest this week on The Wendy Williams Show, where she dropped a shocking bomb about her ex 50 Cent. Vivica and 50 have been locked in a very nasty public battle, with each of them taking shots at the other via social media. It turns out that Vivica may be ready to bury the hatchet because she confessed to Wendy Williams that 50 Cent is her one true love.

While sitting down with Wendy, Vivica revealed that she had just recently run into 50 Cent while at a New York Knicks game. All Hip Hop reported that she’s been busy promoting her new show, Vivica’s Black Magic, which is probably why she was visiting The Wendy Williams Show. Vivica said that running into her famous ex was a total coincidence and wasn’t pre-planned at all.

“I ran into him last night at the Knick’s game,” Vivica told Wendy Williams. “I walked over to him and I said Happy New Year, I introduced myself and said hello to everyone. It was in private, so there were no fans, no camera, nothing… someone has to be the bigger person.”

The whole conversation was pretty emotional and Wendy was right there soaking up all the drama as Vivica recalled running into 50 Cent and clearing the air after their 2003 breakup. The former couple has been at odds pretty much since their split.

“I told him last night, I’ll always always love you, we’re not meant to be together but I will always have love for you.”

The whole encounter as Vivica described it is very endearing. Whether it will end the beef with 50 Cent is still yet to be seen.

Fox also said of her feud with 50, “I’ve said that he was literally like my true love, I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.”

It will be interesting to see if Vivica’s truce holds and if both she and 50 Cent can hold back from tearing each other apart on Instagram in the future. Despite having been broken up for 13 years, the petty insults were still flying late last year.

That might be hard, though, because Vivica has divulged a lot about 50 Cent, including some of the kinky things he likes to do in the bedroom and she even told everyone that her rapper ex-boyfriend is gay. Of course, there are no grounds at all to believe that 50 Cent is gay, and it’s all just part of the nasty feud that the two just can’t seem to quit.

It seems that part of Vivica A. Fox’s confession didn’t include removing some of the most insulting cracks at 50 Cent from her Instagram. There are still a few memes making fun of the rapper on her social media, so if Vivica really wants to make amends with 50, maybe she should go ahead and pull those down.

As for why they can’t be together, if 50 Cent really is Vivica’s true love as she said, maybe there’s even hope for a reconciliation. That probably wouldn’t happen anytime soon, though, because Vivica also said that she was at that Knicks game with her current man.

The feud between Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent has been ongoing for years. It’s one of the most entertaining social media battles between celebrities. So far, 50 Cent hasn’t mentioned that Vivica approached him at the Knicks game or that she tried to make amends. The ball is in his court, and now fans will get to see if he stops taking shots at his former lover or if he goes even harder knowing that she still isn’t over him.

