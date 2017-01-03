Emily Ratajkowski Mostly Celebrated The Holiday Season Naked

Emily Ratajkowski is obviously very comfortable in her body. Not a day goes by when the model poses topless or nearly naked on social media all the while complying with the nudity policy. Emily spent most of the holidays in the buff as she posted some festive and other provocative photos for her fans.

However, she did not spend New Year’s Eve in the nude. Ratajkowski celebrated the new year dressed up in an ensemble that looks like what Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton previously wore. The 25-year-old shared a snapshot of her licking her lips in a revealing silver chain mail style dress, which showed off her ample cleavage, reports The Sun. Ratajkowski also donned a New Year’s Eve top hat and cream-colored fur jacket that hung off her shoulders after she held a glass of wine in one hand.

In another photo, a side shot of the beauty shows her next to her friend, as she shows off her diamond drop earrings and flawless makeup.

Cheers to New Years A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

But, it turns out Emily didn’t copy Paris and Kendall after all. She also shared two Polaroids showing off her full-length outfit, which featured a chain link halter top and a pair of black jeans.

2017 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

This comes after the “Blurred Lines” video star told Vogue that she was creative with her Christmas cards for her family and friends last season. Ratajkowski made five versions of the NSFW cards and sent them only to those she felt deserved some holiday cheer.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she said.

“I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it affects my identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.”

“With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages,” she added.

The dark-haired model just celebrated having 10 million Instagram followers last month. Of course, Emily celebrated with a nude tub photo, reports The Sun. She wore nothing but a pair of gold-tinted wire frame glasses and a smile as she sat in her bathtub.

Dork in the tub ????????smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you ???? A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:01am PST

“Dork in the tub smiling because there are 10 million of you all!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you thank you.”

Earlier on in December, Emily stripped down in a monokini for Love magazine’s advent calendar video series.

There is one person who isn’t a fan. Good Morning host Piers Morgan called Ratajkowski a “shameless slapper” after she admitted that she included naked photos in her Christmas cards.

“All in the name of feminism!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Way to go Emily, you shameless slapper.” “Any woman who thinks sending naked selfie Christmas cards promotes feminism is as ridiculous as Emily Ratajkowski. Women like @emrata & @kimkardashian influence millions of young girls on social media. Their naked selfies equals empower message is BS.”

This isn’t the first time that Piers has slammed Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian for their decision to take and share their nude selfies. Just last year, he shamed both women for sharing the photos on their social media accounts. Piers was one of the celebrities who came after Kim for sharing a nude selfie on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, Emily was one of the few celebs who showed Kim support and even took a nude selfie with the reality star over the summertime.

