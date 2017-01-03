Ariel Winter Wears Skin Tight Latex-Like Dress As She Shares Kiss With Boyfriend On New Year’s Eve

Ariel Winter knows how to keep things sexy when it comes to flaunting her curves. The Modern Family actress recently posted a photo to Instagram that shows her dress of choice for New Year’s Eve, and it’s a hot one.

The 18-year-old Winter poses with boyfriend Levi Meaden as they share a midnight kiss. Ariel shows off her thin figure and toned legs in a tight-fitting red dress. In fact, the dress appears to made of latex and is a similar cut to one Kim Kardashian famously wore. Ariel’s knee-length dress features a bustier as it shows off her curves. She paired the party dress with a pair of tan pumps and medium-sized hoop earrings.

Winter lovingly captioned the image with a shoutout to Levi.

“Loving you all the way into 2017 #happynewyear #nye”

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

The photo generated over 145,000 likes as fans left comments on Ariel’s photo expressing how amazing they think she looks. One Instagram user said Ariel is getting more attractive as she continues to post risqué photos on social media.

“U R getting#Hotter and Hotter…and #Following you is#Refreshing!”

Another commenter said Ariel is a classic beauty as she showcases her figure for fans.

“Adorable classic beauty”

While others couldn’t help but mention Levi is a lucky guy to be dating Winter.

“Lucky man. Happy New Year too you both”

Levi posted the same image to his Instagram account as well with a similar loving caption.

“Tough year. But ending 2016 with love”

It seems the young couple is truly enjoying spending time with one another. In fact, Ariel seems to be enjoying her boyfriend’s presence so much that she sulks when he’s not around. The Daily Mail reported on a SnapChat photo sent by Ariel that shows her pouting after Levi had to leave.

“Ariel Winter shared a sulky Snapchat on Sunday after her boyfriend left her, albeit temporarily.”

The young actress is seen with her head in hand as she gloomily looks into the camera. The article states that even Winter’s outfit seems sad as she’s bundled in a non-cleavage baring sweater.

“If you couldn’t tell her mood from her expression, you certainly could from her outfit, as she atypically covered up in a long-sleeved, non-cleavage-baring dark sweater.”

It seems people are so used to seeing her putting her curves on display, that it’s now making news when she doesn’t wear something provocative. Ariel captioned her photo “sad AF when BAE leaves,” in case her followers weren’t sure why she was looking so depressed. The Daily Mail states Ariel and Levi have only been dating since about November, but that doesn’t seem to affect their love for one another.

The article states the Snap came just hours after Winter and Meaden shared their New Year’s Eve kiss on Instagram.

“Ariel’s sombre Snap was the polar opposite from the Instagram pic she posted just hours earlier, as she rang in the New Year with a kiss.”

The writer also weighed in on Ariel’s NYE look, calling it sensational.

“The Modern Family star looked sensational in a figure-hugging scarlet dress and nude heels, with her raven hair pushed back beneath a thin silver hairband.”

Indeed, it seems fans agree with the statement as they commented on Levi’s photo saying the couple looks cute together.

“Omg you guys are perfect together”

Despite the age difference— Levi is 29-years-old compared to Ariel’s 18— it seems the couple is truly happy together. Winter also posted a Santa shot on Instagram two weeks calling Levi her “Man Crush Monday.”

My Christmas ????❤️ #mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

In that photo, she seductively poses in a short Santa dress that leaves little to the imagination. It seems Winter plans on continuing with her body-baring pics as she rings in the New Year.

