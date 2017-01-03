Tarek El Moussa Moves On From Alleged ‘Flip Or Flop’ Nanny Scandal, Updates Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa parted ways with one another in May of last year and over the weekend, the Flip or Flop star commented on his rocky year on Instagram.

According to a new report, Tarek El Moussa and his estranged wife both made some “super emotional” statements on social media as they rang in the New Year separately, likely for the first time in several years.

On January 1, Cosmopolitan magazine shared a couple of recent posts by Tarek and Christina El Moussa in which both television stars opened up about the ups and downs of 2016. In Christina’s post, she told fans that last year was a crazy one and noted that a lot of things have changed. She also revealed that the one constant that remains is the love she has for her children, 7-year-old Taylor Reese and 1-year-old Brayden James.

While Tarek El Moussa spent time with their children over the weekend, Christina rang in the New Year in Park City, Utah, with friends.

On his own Instagram page, Tarek El Moussa recently spoke about his personal journey and expressed his high hopes for the coming year.

“Today signifies they end of another year. It’s a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong,” he told fans.

“For me… 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life,” Tarek El Moussa said. “It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I’m ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself. Today, going into 2017, I’ve learned i’m much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!!”

Christina and Tarek El Moussa parted ways in May 2016 after seven years of marriage and announced their split to fans on December 12. Following the premiere of Flip or Flop Season 7, Tarek and Christina El Moussa made headlines after TMZ revealed details of a bizarre incident at their home involving guns and a “feared suicide attempt.”

During the alleged incident, 11 deputies and a helicopter responded to a call after Tarek El Moussa allegedly took a gun from his home and ventured off onto a nearby hiking trail. Then, after the helicopter located the television star, he dropped his weapon and informed the authorities that he did not intend to harm himself.

After the shocking news of their split, Tarek El Moussa and his estranged wife released a statement to People Magazine, confirming that while they had gone their separate ways, they would remain committed to their kids.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the couple told the magazine last month. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward… The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids. We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

Following their split confirmation, news of Tarek El Moussa’s alleged romance with his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan, hit the web. According to a TMZ report, Tarek El Moussa reportedly dated the 23-year-old briefly months after he split from Christina — and after she stopped working for him.

To see more of Tarek El Moussa and his wife Christina, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 airing on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]