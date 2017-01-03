Kylie Jenner Now Second Richest Member Of Family Behind Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner now has a net worth of at least $18 million, making her the second largest earner in her family behind only older sister Kim Kardashian.

The 19-year-old’s affluent standing also lands her a spot on this year’s Forbes “30 Under 30” list of young business moguls, alongside such notable upstart entrepreneurs as Alli Webb, the founder of blowout chain Drybar; Toni Ko, the founder of NYX Cosmetics and Jennifer Hyman, the cofounder of fashion tech giant Rent the Runway.

The bulk of the reality TV star’s burgeoning wealth stems from her cosmetic lines and the fashion lines she shares with sister Kendall.

“The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release,” the mag highlighted. “Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.”

Kylie also recently launched her new “The Royal Peach Palette” eyeshadow collection. The kit contains 12 shades, up from the nine she offered last year, and features a large mirror and handy accompanying make-up brush. Jenner posted news of the launch on her own Instagram page, instantly racking up over a million likes for the $45 sets that officially go on sale Jan. 12.

Jenner also recently entered into the world of real estate investment, purchasing yet another mansion in the exclusive area of Hidden Hills, California.

Through it all, Jenner has found the time to become a household name, often crisscrossing the country to hang out with rap star boyfriend Tyga and even starring in a couple of his music videos.

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan recently unveiled a lower case “T” tattoo she sports on her ankle in honor of her bad boy boyfriend. She previously showed off a far riskier “before sanity” tat she sports on her posterior, which was inked for her sometime last year by her “Rack City” rapper boyfriend’s personal tat artist Rafael Valdez.

Rumors also recently spread that Jenner may or may not be entertaining the thought of engaging in a threesome with her rapper boyfriend and older, model sister Kendall.

Several media outlets have reported the idea for the risqué hijinks stems from a request put forth by the 26-year-old rapper.

“He’s always had this dream of sleeping with Kendall and Kylie together,” said a source. “She’s dismissed it as a joke, but he’s dead serious. Tyga’s seriously X-rated and he’s worked a real spell on Kylie.”

Word is the indecent proposal isn’t the first time Tyga has run it by his girlfriend as something he would be more than agreeable to taking part in. As it is, a video they recently posted to social media of the two of them frolicking in the shower nearly set the web on fire from all the traffic.

Even as all eyes have continued to be glued on her and her net worth has continued to rise into the stratosphere, Jenner still has a way to go to come anywhere near dethroning sister Kim as the family’s ultimate breadwinner.

Forbes pegs the older Kardashian sibling and rap star Kanye West’s wife net worth at somewhere in the neighborhood of $51 million. Kardashian continues to star on the family’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality TV show and also owns a number of business interests.

Other celebs cracking Forbes’ 2017 “30 under 30” list include singer-songwriter Daya, R&B star Justine Skye, rappers Lil Yachty and Desiigner and singers Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Gallant and Charlie Puth.

