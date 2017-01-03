‘The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Has What Most ‘Villain’-Labeled Contestants Don’t — Parent Approval

Corinne Olympios, the “villain”-labeled contestant on The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall, has what most women in her position don’t — parental approval!

TMZ spoke with a source who claims Corinne is just fine with the label and her parents are equally cool with her reputation on The Bachelor.

“We’re told the family watched Monday’s premiere together and Corinne’s parents tell us they enjoyed it, and have no problem with contestants and fans hanging a scarlet ‘V’ on their little girl. They also said Corrine was happy with the label,” the report reads.

Corinne Olympios wasted no time Monday night in coming on strong to Nick Viall on the premiere episode of The Bachelor 2017. She hugged him soon after meeting him then kissed him after stealing him away from another contestant he was talking with. Corinne even gave Nick a bag of tokens that he could use anytime he wanted for various things from her — presumably for kissing and whatever else comes to mind!

Corinne’s parents are good with their daughter being openly sexual on-screen with Nick and enraging the other women competing for him. She’s already proven herself to be uninhibited and ready to play mind games with her competition.

In her intro on The Bachelor, Corinne explained that she helps her family run a “multi-million dollar business” in Florida. According to TMZ, Corinne’s family owns the Miami-based Armor Garage, which is a supplier of epoxy floor coatings. Corinne works mostly in sales.

How strange would it be for anyone to watch themselves on TV kiss a man with their parents? In Corinne’s case, it goes way further than that — and her folks see no issues with that. With their support, there’s little doubt Corinne feels all the more empowered.

There’s always the sarcastic thought that parents of some Bachelor contestants must be “so proud” to see their daughters go to such extremes to find love. When it comes to Corinne, they really are proud!

For Nick Viall’s part, he wrote in his Bachelor blog on People‘s website how he feels about Corinne Olympios. It goes without saying that she made quite an impression on him. He liked the fact that she “didn’t hold back” pursuing him on the show.

“Corinne was a woman who certainly brought her confidence that night. When she came back for a second conversation, I was a little surprised but at the same time I respected the assertiveness,” Nick wrote. “When I realized that Corinne came back to grab that first kiss I was pretty nervous about it. Out of respect for the other women I didn’t want to do it in a place where they could see, but at the same time I didn’t want to make Corinne feel uncomfortable or regret taking a chance. But I decided it was as good of a time as any to grab that first kiss with a very beautiful woman. I appreciated Corinne being confident enough to take a chance and put her relationship with me above everything else.”

After Corinne Olympios met Nick, he commented on how cute she was to the camera as she walked away.

Previews on what’s ahead this Bachelor season show Corinne Olympios going the distance to seduce Nick. She brazenly tells the camera in one scene that she’s going to Nick’s room to have sex with him. Multiple scenes show Corinne scantily clad, rubbing herself all over Nick, and alienating the women.

“My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum,” she says in one clip.

The Bachelor 2017 airs Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

