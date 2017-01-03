Kylie Jenner Deletes Overly Personal Tyga Post From Her App As She Tells Fans She Didn’t Approve It

Fans were in for a surprise on Tuesday when they opened Kylie Jenner’s app. A post detailing how Kylie “spoils” her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend temporarily made its way onto her app without her permission.

The post in question has since been deleted, but detailed all the ways Jenner dotes on Tyga as she tries to keep her man happy. It included cooking his favorite foods, catering to his friends when they visit, and buying him personalized gifts such as customized chopsticks for his birthday. Since its deletion, Kylie’s app team has issued an apology to her fans.

It states the draft was inadvertently published and had not been sent to her for approval.

“To Kylie’s fans: This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app.”

The team said the post was not in Kylie’s words nor was it her idea.

“This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval.”

The writers then went on to apologize to both Jenner and her fans as they did not intend to misrepresent the 19-year-old.

“We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again. xo, The App Team”

Jenner also took to Twitter to let her fans know about the situation as she told them she will no longer be “posting personally” on her app. She said the post detailing her relationship with Tyga was very personal and not something she would ever approve to be put on her app.

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore…a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve.”

Kylie added that it’s not fair to her fans and subscribers to think it was her own words as she and her team seek to find an alternative that will satisfy all parties involved.

“And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng (sic) out so we can all be satisfied”

She ended her Twitter posting by telling her fans “love you.” Elle also reported on the “fake post” in an article that includes screenshots of the since deleted entry. The screenshot even includes information on how Kylie supposedly keeps her and Tyga’s sex life “fun” with lingerie and toys. Elle states it’s no wonder Kylie was mortified this was shared with her fans and followers as the post included very personal information.

“Their sex life was mentioned (‘Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys, and massages’) along with personal details about what she may have given him on his birthday—information she understandably wouldn’t want to share.”

The article also states Jenner’s tweets mean she will no longer be writing for her app, a statement that may not sit well with subscribers who pay to get the inside scoop on her life.

“This afternoon, Kylie Jenner announced that she would no longer be writing for her personal app after a fake post went up that was ghost written.”

Fans have now been alerted to the fact that Kylie doesn’t contribute or write for the posts seen on her app and website — a service that costs subscribers a monthly $2.99. Fans took to commenting on Jenner’s tweets after she said she would no longer write for the app. One user said it wouldn’t really be her app anymore and suggested she would cancel the subscription. Her comment received over 140 favorites as people seemingly agreed.

@KylieJenner So if you won't personally be posting it's not really 'your' app then is it. #cancelssubscription ???? — Nadia Essex (@LadyNadiaEssex) January 3, 2017

Other Twitter users said Kylie is overreacting to the post.

One Twitter user suggested Kylie would have more control over what was posted on her app if she was the one doing the actual writing.

@KylieJenner I don't understand, won't this happen again if it's your team posting? If you post, you would know what you were putting out? — Khloé Kardashian (@DASHuniverse) January 3, 2017

However, some fans pointed out that while some may not think it’s a big deal, it is to Jenner as she doesn’t share information about her relationship “like that.”

@KristenHove27 @KylieJenner guess not to us but 4 her it's probably weird/embarrassing since she doesn't share their relationship like that — bella (@lilbIonde) January 3, 2017

It will be interesting for fans and subscribers to see how Kylie’s app changes now that she claims she won’t be personally posting to it.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]