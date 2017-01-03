Update On ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Kaitlyn Bristowe And Shawn Booth: Is There A Baby Or Wedding Plans In Their Future?

Amid all the recent break-ups in Bachelor nation, fans are eager to get updates on all their favorite couples to see if they are still making it work outside of reality television. One hot couple that fans are hoping make it last is Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiance Shawn Booth. Like every other Bachelor couple, Kaitlyn and Shawn have faced numerous rumors and criticism about their relationship. Most recently Kaitlyn has been faced with pregnancy rumors. So are Shawn and Kaitlyn still engaged and planning a wedding or is there a baby on the way first?

I'm not sure I'll ever stop posting pics of this dress. Do you think they have it in white? ???????? A photo posted by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:57am PST

Kaitlyn and Shawn appeared Sunday night on the ABC special The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick. On the special Bristowe and Booth both said they love being engaged and were not in a big rush to hurry down the aisle. While Shawn did joke around that maybe a baby would come before marriage, Kaitlyn is not pregnant. Shawn and Kaitlyn are happy just being together and in love for the time being.

Bristowe has taken to Twitter in response to the pregnancy rumors to clarify the rumors are false and state that she is not expecting a baby. In a tweet Kaitlyn said, “I’m confused, why are people congratulating me on being pregnant…. I’m not????.” In another Bristowe replies to a congrats tweet by saying, “Haha, thank you so much, he’s a very happy airplane food baby.”

Wait you're not? Oops my bad RT @kaitlynbristowe: I'm confused, why are people congratulating me on being pregnant…. I'm not ???? — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 2, 2017

Why did fans think Kaitlyn was pregnant? The genius work of Bachelor editing at its finest led viewers for Sunday night’s special to think in the preview that a couple was expecting. They then went to a clip of Shawn saying they could be having a baby before a wedding. If fans missed the episode and only saw the preview, it is easy to see why they assumed Kaitlyn could be pregnant. While babies might be in the distant future for Kaitlyn and Shawn, they are in no rush to get there.

I'm confused, why are people congratulating me on being pregnant…. I'm not ???? — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) January 2, 2017

@kaitlynbristowe as if you'd announce your pregnancy whilst holding a red wine. ???????? — Shannon Clare (@Shannon_Clare) January 2, 2017

Well….. haha jk, if I did it would be me pouring out my wine cabinet crying https://t.co/zEJStEGTvx — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) January 2, 2017

So if there is not a baby on the way for Shawn and Kaitlyn, are they at least moving closer to a wedding date? Kaitlyn appeared on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here For the Right Reasons, which aired because of The Bachelor season premiere, and gave a possible hint. Bristowe appeared on the show with former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman along with Bachelor Nick Viall.

Us Weekly shared details of Kaitlyn’s appearance on the show and how she called Kimmel out on the bet he made her and Shawn in July 2015. During that July broadcast, Kimmel bet the couple $1,000 and made Shawn and Kaitlyn swear on a stack of Us Weekly magazines that they would be together one year later.

Kaitlyn decided to not take the money Monday night, but rather she bet Kimmel double or nothing that she and Shawn would be married within one year. While no specific date has been set yet, it looks like fans will have a Bachelor wedding to look forward to in 2017 unless Kaitlyn and Shawn want to pay Kimmel $2,000.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend @tuckerdoodledog ???????? Get ready for your annual birthday Big Mac! #???? #9 ????: @jasmine_archie A photo posted by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

This past summer, Shawn and Kaitlyn had told Entertainment Tonight that they do not respond well to being pressured and being told what to do. Bristowe said, “We’re the kind of people, I think, that if people tell us to do something or if there’s pressure, we’re like, ‘Well, now we’re gonna wait! We don’t have to do what you say to do, we’re going to take our time!” Now that Kaitlyn made her bet with Kimmel, it looks like the pressure is on and they better get to planning that wedding!

Aside from raising the stakes on Kimmel’s bet, Kaitlyn and Andi faced an awkward situation in which they sat and chatted with their ex, Nick Viall. Nick thanked both women for dumping him so he would be where he is now and have the chance at being The Bachelor. Nick’s season premiered Monday night and new episodes of The Bachelor can be seen every Monday on ABC. Stay tuned for more information on Shawn and Kaitlyn as it becomes available.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BMF Media]