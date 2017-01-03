UFO News: First 2017 Sighting Reported, ET Hunters Optimistic About Coming Year

Barely a day after the new year started, professional British UFO photographer John Mooney was able to spot a mysterious craft flying over Newton Abbot, Devon. The incident, which happened on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. local time, has encouraged the UFO photographer to believe that 2017 might very well prove to be a very significant year for the ET-hunting community.

Mooney, who is among the most notable contributors on UFO-dedicated website World UFO Photos, stated that he was sky watching on the day after New Year’s when he spotted a strange object above Newton Abbot’s skies. Though the object was quite hard to make out, zooming in on the quickly ascending object revealed that it was shaped like a classic UFO.

“I decided to go out sky watching and I had my trusty Nikon P900 camera at the ready. After about an hour of sky watching I spotted a faint contrail and began to zoom in. At a higher magnification I could clearly see that this contrail was not coming from a plane, but was, in fact, coming from a round object that appeared to be glowing. “The round glowing object was at a very high altitude and I doubt that many people would be able to see this without a telephoto lens or a pair of high zoom binoculars. The object was moving at a high rate of speed across the sky and I had real trouble stabilizing it in the camera’s viewfinder. I began taking photographs of this strange object and I managed to take six photographs that show the movement of this object.”

Though the incident was very brief, Mooney has stated that it signified a good start of the year for avid UFO aficionados. A Torquay Herald Express report added that the professional UFO photographer has expressed that he is looking forward to the sightings and other interesting extraterrestrial-related phenomena that would unfold in the coming year. Considering that Mooney has already spotted what might very well be the first UFO of 2017, the photographer’s optimism appears to be well-grounded.

The days leading up to New Year’s were rife with a number of interesting UFO-related incidents as well. One of these involved a rather compelling account from Queen Creek, Arizona, where witnesses reported seeing three mysterious lights slowly ascending to the sky on New Year’s Eve. The incident triggered numerous speculations from the community, with a number of witnesses suggesting that the lights might not be of this world at all.

While the actual nature of the lights involved in the New Year’s Eve Arizona sighting remains a mystery, skeptics have already provided a possible explanation for the mysterious trio of lights. Julie Baumann, one of the witnesses and a consultant for marketing company Isagenix, stated that while the objects were definitely strange, the lights were plainly unremarkable, according to Sputnik News.

“I just saw these three lights consecutively spaced out and they were close so it definitely caught my eye. They were moving slow. They didn’t speed up or slow down. We were looking at it, all of us and we were going ‘Okay, it’s definitely just paper lanterns.’ The other three were like a ball of light and the last one just looked like a plastic bag floating in the wind. It draws that curiosity of what could it be and aliens and I know people want to believe what they want to believe… but I saw three lit paper bags and one unlit paper bag.”

Unsurprisingly, Baumann’s explanation of the incident has not been unanimously accepted by a number of witnesses who also saw the lights. Nevertheless, just like other notable UFO sightings, it would be extremely difficult to prove what the mysterious flying objects really were. With this in mind, Baumann has stated that she is confident her explanation would prove to be the most plausible explanation for the incident in the long run.

The recent UFO sightings in Devon and Arizona appear to signify that the number of incidents in 2017 is only bound to increase. The past year has already been filled with numerous sightings, including the now-infamous mass sightings in Turkey that triggered the hashtag #ufoattacktoturkey, which was spotted by numerous residents and strangely covered up by social media. With the frequency of UFO-related incidents being reported around the globe, it seems completely possible that something very significant is going to happen soon.

[Featured Image by vachev/Shutterstock]