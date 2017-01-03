Charlie Sheen Shares Rare Photo Of Pre-Teen Daughter Sam Amid Backlash For Asking God To ‘Take Donald Trump Next’

Charlie Sheen has done a stellar job of making sure his name trended on social media lately. On December 28, Sheen made a request on Twitter – following the mass amount of celebrity deaths – for God to take Donald Trump next.

It didn’t take long for Sheen to receive massive amount of backlash from Trump supporters, religious individuals, and even some people who don’t support Trump but thought wishing his death was in bad taste. It appears as if Charlie has attempted to smooth things over by sharing what some outlets are describing as a “rare” and “sweet” photo of himself with his 12-year-old daughter named Sam. Sheen shared the photo on Instagram of himself and his daughter Sam just days after making his request for God to “take Donald Trump next.” The photo of Sheen and his daughter can be seen below.

sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… ❤ © &???? A photo posted by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:43pm PST

In the photo, you can see Sheen and his daughter standing in similar poses while they lean against a support beam on the porch. Even the outfits Charlie and his daughter wore were similar in style. “So how was your day dad,” Sheen captioned the photo. “Well sweetie, it went a little something like this,” he wrote followed by a symbol for money and love.

Per PEOPLE, Sam’s 11-year-old sister named Lola Rose tends to show up on social media far more often than Sam does. This is why some of the media outlets have called the photo “rare”.

The relationship Charlie had with the girls’ mother Denise Richards came to an end in 2005. The two had been married for three years. Despite having a few ups and downs over the years, Sheen remains on good terms with Denise. He even refers to her as his “greatest ex”.

“My situation with Charlie is that we’ve gotten along for quite some time now, and it’s much better, I think.” Richards had told reporters previously.

“One can feel one way and one can feel another way, and there’s lots of feelings and emotions there, but at the end of the day we want our daughters to benefit by us getting along. For myself, I don’t want to have an unhealthy relationship with him … life’s too short for that and we actually enjoy hanging out and being with the kids, and it’s much easier.”

Things, however, are not so great for Charlie and his other ex-wife Brooke Mueller. According to PEOPLE, she continues to seek treatment through rehab. She has battled with substance abuse for years and did have custody of their twin sons Max and Bob. The twins, however, are now living with family members.

A day after Charlie asked God to “take Trump next,” he did post on Twitter a second time defending himself and responding to the backlash. Sheen, however, did not apologize for what he had said. Sheen made it clear he was talking to God and couldn’t believe how much the media outlets (and social media) had overreacted to the request he had made.

Unsurprisingly, Sheen continued to receive backlash after defending himself as well. Many wanted to know why – if he was talking to “only God” – he felt the need to post the request on social media.

