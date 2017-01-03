Mariah Brown Shares Details On How Her Family Feels About Her Being Gay, Says They Are Supportive

During this week’s new episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown’s daughter Mariah shared some shocking news. Mariah revealed that she is gay and the family had no idea. Of course, they ended this episode of Sister Wives without getting the reaction of the family. Now Mariah Brown is speaking out to People and sharing how her family feels about her revealing that she is gay. This is the first time that anyone has been able to find out how the family really feels about her news. Everyone has been curious to hear how the Browns feel and Mariah is finally sharing the news.

#SisterWives Mariah Brown Rips The Lid Off Cheating Mom Meri Brown’s Victim Act After Affair https://t.co/WzkqzypFps pic.twitter.com/bRpR7kitX7 — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 2, 2017

Mariah Brown seemed really happy to finally tell her parents that she had realized she was gay. When she shared the news, everyone seemed a bit surprised, but Mariah explained to People how it all went down. Here is what she had to say about telling the Brown family the news that she had realized she was gay.

“I remember thinking right before I told them, ‘If I don’t spit it out now, I’m not going to be able to.’ Like when you go cliff jumping: ‘If I don’t jump now, I’m not going to jump at all.’ It was one of those things, and I just blurted it out.”

Mariah Brown’s family is Mormon and homosexuality isn’t accepted in Browns’ Mormon fundamentalist faith, but that didn’t keep her family from accepting what she had to tell them. They were all totally fine with her news regardless of what their faith says they should believe. Janelle Brown shared how they felt saying, “We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is. It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.” Kody Brown loves his daughter no matter what and shared saying, “You come from an Old Testament religion, you are not excited that your child comes out. I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision. My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

Meri Brown isn’t saying anything just yet. Mariah Brown is her only and everyone would love to hear her thoughts. It sounds like everyone is going to have to wait for the new episode next week to find out how Meri feels about it. Christine Brown did share her thoughts and said, “Everyone jumped up and hugged her and congratulated her. She is so radiant just so beautiful that when she tells people, I feel like most of them will be ok because she is so confident and so secure with being gay. It’s wonderful.”

How Sister Wives Star Mariah Brown's Conservative Mormon Family Embraced Her After She Came Out https://t.co/aLNTb3maQ9 via @people — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) January 3, 2017

The only thing that Meri has said so far was on her Twitter account. She said, “Thanks for joining us for this shocking episode. Join us next week for more! For now, the family is off to a movie. 🙂 #SisterWives.” Everyone is hoping that Meri’s reaction to Mariah’s news was as great as what the rest of the family had to say about it. The only thing that Meri Brown really revealed on the show was that she thought she knew her daughter better than that and she was shocked she didn’t know already.

Were you shocked by the news that Mariah Brown is gay? What do you about the reaction of her family? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on TLC on Sunday nights. On next week’s episode is when the viewers will get to see the Brown family talk about how they feel about Mariah’s big news.

[Featured Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images]