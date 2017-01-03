Charles Manson Out Of Prison, Hospitalized For Serious Illness [Breaking]

Charles Manson has been moved from Corcoran State Prison where he has spent the last 46 years due to what is being called a “serious illness.” It’s unknown at this time exactly what medical issue he is experiencing because the medical information of inmates is protected by law, but sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that he is still alive.

About 4:30 PM PT, TMZ reported that the hospital to which Manson was transported is located in Bakersfield, about an hour from Corcoran State Prison. They say he was taken to the Emergency Room for a condition they described as “gastrointestinal issues.”

The 82-year-old mass murderer is serving nine life sentences for the violent and bloody murder of actress Sharon Tate and four other people at her home in 1969. Tate was married to director Roman Polanski at the time of her death and was 8-1/2 months pregnant with their child. Polanski was not among the victims. Following the grizzly murder at the home of Tate and Polanski, Charles Manson and his followers drove to the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. They arrived the next night, and he instructed his followers to kill the couple. He waited in the car while they did so.

Manson testified that the murders were motivated by the Beatles’ song titled “Helter Skelter” which he believed called for a race war. It was his hope that the murders would incite that war. As noted by Fox News, his cult was largely made up of runaways and others who for one reason or another had chosen to drop out of society. The use of hallucinogens was rampant in the group and contributed to the charisma his followers saw in him.

Charles Manson was originally sentenced to the death penalty, but in 1972, California did away with the death penalty, which resulted in a change in his sentence.

During his prison time, Manson has violated prison rules hundreds of times. He has been up for parole a dozen times but has been denied in each instance. He is scheduled to come up for parole again in 2027. He would be 92-years-old.

[Featured Image by Associated Press]