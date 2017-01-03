‘The Originals’ Season 4: Evil Entity Targets Hope – Klaus And Hayley’s Daughter Threatened, EP Teases [Spoilers]

The Originals Season 4 does not premiere on The CW network until March. In the last few months, there hasn’t been much information released about the series. However, recently, executive producer Michael Narducci shared a little spoiler that will give fans something to think about.

Spoilers are ahead. If you don’t want to know what to expect from Klaus, Hayley, Hope, Marcel, and the other characters, then stop reading.

On the Season 3 finale of The Originals, Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis) was determined to get vengeance for Davina Claire’s (Danielle Campbell) death. It was the straw the broke the camel’s back. Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) faced a type of “Judgment Day” in which he stood “trial” for all the pain he has caused over the centuries. By the end of the episode, Klaus was penetrated by the Tunde blade. Stuck in an agony-induced coma, Marcel placed Klaus in a tomb.

As for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), she took baby Hope and got out of New Orleans. In the back of the moving truck were the coffins of the Mikaelson siblings. Freya (Riley Voelkel) cast a spell that sent her to a dreamscape along with Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic). Their lives are tethered to Klaus’ and they are waiting or a cure.

When The Originals returns with Season 4, five years will have passed. Klaus will wake up from his coma, but it is unclear how, why, or even by whom. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, it might be Marcel Gerard because a terrifying new enemy is coming to town. However, it is not all about Klaus. According to Yahoo! TV, executive producer Michael Narducci explained the theme for Season 4. He also teased that an evil entity will threaten Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, Hope, who will be 7-years-old when the series returns.

“This season is all about putting family love to the test by introducing something that is scarier and more evil than they are. And that thing is threatening the most vulnerable member of their family, their daughter.”

Is this “thing” the sadistic vampire that is looking for Klaus Mikaelson? Or will this scary and evil entity be something completely different? Fans will have to wait to find out exactly what this statement means.

As for Hope, Narducci said that she is smart and savvy. Not only is she extremely powerful, but she has a good understanding of magic. On The Originals, Hope will also be curious about her father and wonders if they will ever see each other again.

While Hayley promises Hope that they will get Klaus, as seen in the trailer, she has some other work to do. Spoilers tease that Hayley has been trying to find the missing werewolf clans in order to find a cure. Many fans believe that Keelin (Christina Moses) might be part of the solution. However, it probably won’t be an easy task. It is rumored that Keelin won’t be that eager to help, partly because she is trying to keep a low profile.

Michael Narducci also hinted what to expect from the relationship between Klaus and Hope when the show returns.

“Can Klaus Michaelson, in good conscience, be a father to this very powerful young witch who needs guidance and who needs a dad?”

What do you think is going to happen with Hope on The Originals? Who is the powerful entity that is threatening her life? Will Hayley be able to protect her daughter? What is going to happen once Klaus Mikaelson awakens from his coma and what will his relationship with Marcel be like?

Find out on March 17, when The CW is scheduled to air The Originals Season 4 premiere.

