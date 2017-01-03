‘Bates Motel’ Gets An Early Season 5 Premiere Date — How Will The A&E Series End?

Finally, after waiting for seven agonizing months, Bates Motel has a premiere date, and as a bonus, it is a full month earlier than the fans were expecting. According to TV Line, Bates Motel will return for the fifth and final season on February 20, 2017. So, what can we expect in the action-packed final ten episodes of the A&E critically acclaimed series?

A&E’s Pycho prequel will kick off its final season on Monday, February 20 at 10/9 C, a network responsive confirmed.

Where Season 4 Left Off?

Norman (Freddie Highmore) killed his mother in a failed murder/suicide. He decided he couldn’t live without her and dug her body up so they could resume their happy life together.

Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) murder was not meant to be cruel in any way. Norman felt like he was setting them free to live in another life, without any more pain. Even though his intentions were genuine, it doesn’t erase the fact that he broke the law when he murdered his mother.

A little New Year's sneak peak photo from #BatesMotel season 5! pic.twitter.com/EnGKkE3FaL — Carlton Cuse (@CarltonCuse) January 1, 2017

Bates Motel showed Dylan (Max Thieriot) and Emma (Olivia Cooke) moving out of state to begin a life free of the Bates family drama. The move away was something that Dylan felt he needed, even though the idea of him leaving town upset Norma.

Norma’s new husband, Sheriff Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) was picked up by the DEA after he lied about the nature of his connection to his ex-girlfriend. Before his arrest, Alex put Norman on warning that he will prove that he murdered his mother and personally see to it that he pays for the crime.

Season 5 Will Be Both Dark And Funny

According to Yahoo, Chick (Ryan Hurst) will return in a handful of episodes and settles into the role of Norman’s friend. Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Chick felt sorry for the teen after his mother passed away in such a sudden way. He knew that Norman was particularly close to his mother, as they only had each other to lean on for many years. Executive producer, Kerry Ehrin teases that Chick will show Norman compassion and try to help guide him. Of course, Bates Motel viewers know that it won’t work, as Norman’s mental state will continue to deteriorate.

Bates Motel spoilers reveal that Caleb (Kenny Johnson), Emma, and Dylan will all return. Dylan will return to help Norman after he hears something horrific happening to his mother. The assumption is that Romero contacts him with news that Norman killed his mother.

“One of the things that makes Bates Motel so relatable is that the family element is very real and grounded. It’s very hard in dysfunctional families to just walk away. [For Dylan], it’s very much about dealing with things [he] finds out and being pulled back in.”

Bates Motel spoilers tease that Season 5 will open with Romero struggling to come to terms with Norma’s sudden death. In jail, he will come to a decision about how to handle Norman.

Ehrin explained, “Last season, we had the toughest guy in the world take his shell off and then get sucker punched when he lost Norma. He’s going to have a very extreme reaction to this, and what he feels he needs to do about it.”

22 Unforgettable Shipper Moments of 2016 ❤️Norma and Romero Say "I Do," Bates Motel https://t.co/0MB2GLRqZ7 pic.twitter.com/T3hoJmolaf — Ariane (@ArianeV7) December 20, 2016

And, That Shower Scene?

As part of the original Psycho Movie franchise, Rihanna will play Marion Crane. Bates Motel has not revealed whether Marion Crane will die in the show like the 1960s movie.

“She was an incredibly sweet and hard working person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Kerry said.

“The episodes that she’s in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and really it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”

Kerry Ehrin stated that the Bates Motel fans would find the end of the series inspiring, moving, thrilling, and maybe even creepy. In fact, her only advice to the Bates Motel fans when watching the final 10 episodes is to “stock up on tissues.”

Bates Motel returns on February 20, 2017, on A&E.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]