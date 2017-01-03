Megyn Kelly Net Worth: NBC Salary Might Make Her Highest-Paid Female News Anchor

Megyn Kelly net worth has become a point of discussion as the Fox News anchor leaves her current job to join NBC. According to estimates, the popular anchor gets $15 million a year at Fox News. Now that she is leaving the channel, there are speculations about how much NBC is offering her. Everything has been kept confidential at the moment. But there are speculations about the pay anyway.

It must be noted that the Murdoch family tried its best to keep Kelly at Fox News. The family that owns the channel was ready to pay her $20 million a year or more. While a raise of $5 million should be considered huge, it is apparently not enough to keep Kelly. Many people believe she is not leaving Fox News just for money. NBC is offering her more convenience with the job.

According to reports, NBC is promising Kelly to have better working hours, which is more convenient for her family. It is apparently promising triple duties for the news anchor as well. Before speculating about Megyn Kelly’s net worth, it is important to note that NBC has clearly said that its offer could not match $20 million a year, which Fox News had originally offered.

However, NBC said it could offer Kelly more than her present salary. NBC is absolutely tight-lipped about the kind of money it has offered to the popular news anchor. If the speculations turn out to be true, Kelly may become the world’s highest-paid female news anchor. According to Forbes‘ estimates, NBC may be paying Kelly $18 million a year. That brings Kelly to the list of highest-paid TV anchors.

Today host Matt Lauer gets $25 million a year and Bill O’Reilly gets $18.5 million. At the moment, the highest-paid female news anchor is Robin Roberts, who hosts ABC’s Good Morning America. She gets $18 million a year. No matter how strong Megyn Kelly’s net worth gets with the NBC deal, it will be worth every penny for the channel.

Kelly is one of the most popular news anchors at the moment. She is the most watched anchor who is second only to O’Reilly. While O’Reilly has an average of 2.7 million viewers, NBC and Kelly believe her show is the most popular news show on television. They argue that O’Reilly hosts an opinion show.

NBC has released a press release that confirms Kelly’s appointment. According to the statement, she is going to develop a one-hour daytime program for the channel. The show is going to air from Monday through Friday. The timing of the show will be announced in the coming months.

“As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.”

To understand Megyn Kelly’s net worth, it is important to know that she has been in a business relationship with Fox News for 12 years now. She was estimated to have received $6 million a year in 2013. She negotiated her present contract in that year. The present contract with Fox News, which expires in 2017, apparently pays her as high as $15 million a year. In addition, she has authored a book called Settle For More, which has added to her fortune. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Kelly’s net worth is $15 Million.

News channels do not hesitate to pay popular anchors hefty amounts. According to reports, CNN’s Anderson Cooper is worth $100 million. Katie Couric was paid $15 million a year at CBS News and $10 million a year at Yahoo. No wonder there is a competition between two media houses for Megyn Kelly. For now, Megyn Kelly’s net worth can only soar higher.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter]