Bruce Springsteen Trump Rant: Americans Are Tired Of Celebrity’s Politically-Charged Rhetoric [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Bruce Springsteen Trump rant is the latest example of mega-rich, ultra annoying, and dare I say privileged celebrities who think the general American populous gives a smidgen of a rip what they think about anything, let alone Donald Trump.

Prior to the Bruce Springsteen Trump rant, there was the Rosie O’Donnell Trump rant, and before that the Cher Trump rant, the Lady Gaga Trump rant, the Robert De Niro Trump rant, the Will Smith Trump rant, and the list goes on and on.

I get why Springsteen and others do it. They think their status as a celebrity somehow means it’s okay for them to obnoxiously lament their Trump complaints to the world. For one reason or another, they think their fellow man seeks their input on certain matters, and if they don’t seek it, they still need it. Bruce and the like think the average person can learn from them and take their word as advice, and in some cases that might be true, but when it comes to politics and life in general, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

For the most part, Bruce Springsteen and his rich-and-famous ilk simply aren’t going to experience situations central to what they claim to be so wise about. Does Will Smith have to worry about someone living in the country illegally taking his job? Does Bruce Springsteen have to fret over the dangers posed by flooding the country with poorly-vetted migrants? Are he and his family going to be directly impacted from inside his mansion surrounded by top-of-the-line security?

If a person is not famous for scholarly rhetoric and/or provocative political commentary, it’s probably best for them to keep their thoughts to themselves accept for in rare instances. The more negative and inflammatory their opinion about something, whether it’s Donald Trump, women’s reproductive rights or fuel emission laws, the more it doesn’t need to be shared with the general population.

Why am I saying all this? Because people are getting sick of things like the Bruce Springsteen Trump rant. Bruce is certainly entitled to his opinion, but there’s no need for him to pout and shove it in everyone’s face. Perhaps his rant would be easier to stomach if it was based on reality, which brings me back to the point I’ve already made. Everyday Americans are sick of Bruce Springsteen and other celebrities who have no clue what it’s like to live a normal life without the chauffeurs, bodyguards, private jets, makeup artists, designers, and whoever else is at their constant beck and call telling us they know what’s best for us, because they don’t and likely never will.

What is really bothersome is that in this latest Bruce Springsteen Trump rant, the musician insults and demonizes Trump supporters, as if he knows the deepest recesses of their minds.

“I suppose that…the worst aspects of what he appeals to, comes to fruition. When you let that genie out of the bottle…bigotry, racism, intolerance– they don’t go back into the bottle that easily, if they go back in at all. Whether its a rise in hate crimes, people feeling like they have license to speak and can behave in ways that previously would be considered un-American. That’s what he’s appealing to,” Bruce Springsteen said about Trump during his rant via a recent podcast, according to NewsBusters.

“License to speak”? Really, Bruce?

“Rise in hate crimes”? Does Springsteen mean the recent rise in fake hate crimes done by people of the anti-Trump crowd, which dreadfully trivialize the actual hate crimes done in Trump’s name?

What is “considered un-American” to Bruce Springsteen? Is “Make America Great Again” considered un-American? Is the desire to bring back more jobs un-American? Is it un-American to want to keep legal U.S. citizens safe? These are all things Donald Trump aspires to do during his presidency.

Does Bruce even know what Trump truly stands for, or is he yet another victim of mainstream media propaganda?

To Springsteen and all the other celebrities who think they know what’s best for the American people, it’s not bigoted to establish borders and deport criminals living illegally in the country; it’s called following the law. It’s not racist to enforce the immigration laws that were set by our forefathers; it’s completely logical and also qualifies as following the law. It’s not intolerant to be wary of letting in millions of people from a part of the world where deranged terrorists, who just happen to hate everything Western society stands for, are taking over the land; that’s called being smart, cautious, and responsible.

The Bruce Springsteen Trump rant and other attempts by celebrities to appeal to and change the minds of the American people and/or Americans in positions of power vis-à-vis Trump is downright galling. It would be best for them to hush their politically “inspiring,” anti-Trump rhetoric and just return to performing the niche they were lucky enough to be blessed with. After all, that’s the real reason they’re known and loved.

[Featured Image by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images]