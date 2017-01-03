Ben Affleck Credits Wife Jennifer Garner And Their Kids For Helping Him Get On Track After His Younger Years

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are currently estranged, but during a new interview, the 44-year-old actor credited Garner and their family for helping him prioritize his life.

After admittedly being impacted by fame in the years after he hit it big, Affleck told The Guardian that it was marrying Garner over a decade ago and welcoming their three kids, Violet, 11; Seraphina, 7; and Sam, 4, that helped him get on the right path.

“I think becoming a father makes you see the world differently and it’s good,” Ben Affleck explained to the outlet, according to a January 3 report by Fox News.

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they had separated in June 2015 after about a decade of marriage, they have remained committed to their co-parenting relationship for their kids in the year and a half that has followed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner released a statement in June 2015, just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary, in regard to their decision to part ways.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former pair said in a joint statement to E! News. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

According to the report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had reportedly been living separately for 10 months prior to their announcement. However, despite their split, Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time as a family with their kids, and last summer, they traveled to Europe where Affleck was busy filming Justice League.

During their visit to Europe, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sparked rumors of a possible reunion with their regular outings, but thus far, the former couple has not spoken out about the possibility of getting back together. Instead, they continue to live with one another at their Southern California home, as they raise their kids together.

Following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s separation, rumors began swirling in regard to the actor’s possible relationship with their former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. However, in an interview in February of last year, Garner said that she never heard a thing about her estranged husband’s alleged romance with Ouzounian until several months after they had separated.

“Let me just tell you something,” Garner said during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Jennifer Garner went on to reveal that she was forced to address Ben Affleck’s ties to their former nanny with her children.

“I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal,'” she explained of the surely awkward chat with her kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been seen together frequently in recent months, and as they have in the past, they spend the holidays together.

“Christmas morning they will all be together to open presents,” an insider explained to Us Weekly of the family’s plans to spend their 2015 holidays in Montana. “Ben and Jen want every Christmas to be a time of joy and family. They want their kids’ childhood memories to still be good.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner also spent Christmas weeks ago in Montana with members of their family, and weeks before that, they were seen joining one another for a church service with their kids.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]