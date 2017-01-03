Janet Jackson’s Baby Is Here! ‘Unbreakable’ Singer Gives Birth To First Child With Wissam Al Mana

Pop star Janet Jackson has reportedly given birth to her first child!

A rep for the “Unbreakable” singer, 50, confirms to People that Jackson safely delivered her first baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, son of Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday, January 3.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world,” the spokesperson stated.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

The mostly private Jackson has maintained a significant level of secrecy and silence since first announcing that she was “planning to start a family” with Al Mana back in April. Even in sharing the life-changing reveal to her fans, which she did with a Twitter video that subsequently explained the necessary pause of her Unbreakable World Tour, Janet seemed to purposely avoid using the term “pregnant.”

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she partly explained, “so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up. Doctor’s orders.”

A message from Janet…https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016

In May, Jackson’s older brother, singer Jermaine Jackson, became the first of the musically imbued clan to seemingly confirm Janet’s pregnancy.

“We look at her like our little baby and now she’s grown and having a baby,” he relayed to reporters from People. “I’m proud to be an uncle and I can’t wait to see how this baby is going to look.”

In a latter exclusive with People in August of this year, Janet followed up her brother’s statements with direct confirmation that she was, in fact, carrying Al Mana’s child via a special maternity snapshot.

“We thank God for our blessing,” Jackson said of the baby.

Sources close to the singer’s family extended on her thoughts on being a first-time mother.

“She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well,” the insider relayed. “She actually feels very good about everything.”

Regardless of her public absence, members of the JanFam, Jackson’s social media fan base, have been patiently awaiting this day since the legendary performer first made the happy announcement. Check out a few reactions over the news of Jackson’s baby boy’s arrival below.

So happy for you @JanetJackson & Wissam. Wishing you endless love and happiness with your new love! ???? #JanFamBaby pic.twitter.com/p59iFQSpBz — UnbreakableJanFam (@janfam_) January 3, 2017

Jackson’s baby’s father, Al Mana, first tied the knot with the singer back in 2012, but neither publicly acknowledged the nuptials until February 2013, when both parties revealed the truth in a joint statement to debunk rumors about their wedding ceremony on Entertainment Tonight.

“The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony.”

Like his superstar wife, Wissam, 37, was rarely seen out during her pregnancy, but the couple managed to set the internet on fire with paparazzi shots taken during a shopping trip in November. The reaction over the first sighting of a very pregnant Jackson was so intense that it caused the reclusive icon to send out a quick Twitter message to express that she was doing fine (the tweet itself would ultimately become an object of major media fervor, as noted by the Inquisitr).

“Hey, you guys,” it read.

“It’s been awhile, but I’m still listening. I feel your love and prayers. Thank you. I’m doing well.”

The songstress closed off the message with the Muslim line, “Al-hamdu lillah,” or “praise be to God,” a nod to Al Mana’s background and Jackson’s assumed adopted culture. There’s no word on if or when the world will get to see the face of Janet Jackson’s baby. Congratulations to the new family!

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]