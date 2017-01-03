Beyonce & Jay Z Fight Again, Why Is Blue Ivy Caught In The Middle?

Beyonce and Jay Z are at each other’s throats again and this time, their daughter Blue Ivy is stuck right in the middle of it. Find out why the music mogul couple is fighting with one another again.

According to Radar Online, Beyonce and Jay Z are having their biggest fight ever and it’s all about their baby girl Blue Ivy.

Sources close to the family said that Beyonce and her rapper husband, Jay Z, 49, have been fighting over where their daughter will attend school.

“Had it out over whether or not Blue was going to attend school in L.A., or go back to the east coast to attend school in New York or New Jersey. Or even if she should be home-schooled.”

Beyonce apparently won the argument and when Blue Ivy turns 5-years-old, she will start kindergarten in Los Angeles.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

It was reported that Blue Ivy is actually already in school at Los Angeles’ Center for Early Education, where she has been a student since she was 3-years-old.

Beyonce performed at the Center for Early Education in March 2015, singing “Halo” in front of teachers and faculty to raise money.

Beyoncé performing at an Elementary School Gala tonight in LA A video posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Mar 5, 2016 at 10:32pm PST

Beyonce and Jay Z were in the headlines throughout 2016 as they were rumored to be arguing about whether or not they were ready to have a second child.

In November, Radar reported that Jay Z wanted Beyonce to take some time off from her music career to have a second child. However, Beyonce is not so sure she is ready to give up the throne, even temporarily.

“She agreed to meet him in the middle and slow down for a minute.” “He really wants for her to just enjoy being a wife and mother instead of focusing all of her energy into being a star.”

It was just announced that Beyonce is headlining Coachella this year, so it doesn’t look like she is planning on taking a break to have another baby anytime soon.

Apparently, Jay Z wants to give Blue Ivy a brother or sister more than Beyonce does at this point, but she won’t let that ruin her marriage, sources say.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

Hopefully, Jay Z is okay with Blue Ivy going to school in Los Angeles and holding off on having another kid, at least for now.

According to The Huffington Post, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed the 2017 lineup for the festival, which takes place over the course of two weekends in Indio, California.

Festival passes for Coachella 2017 go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST.

Beyonce has just wrapped up her sold out “Formation World Tour” at the end of 2016.

The singer took some personal time to spend the holidays in California with Jay Z and Blue Ivy.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

Beyonce also dropped a Fall/Winter line from her Ivy Park ‘athleisure’ clothing brand just before the holidays.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

By the looks of it, Beyonce is ready to have another successful and busy 2017 performing for the world.

[Featured Image by Duane Prokop/Stringer/Getty Images]