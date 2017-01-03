The Mariah Carey Saga Continues: Jenny McCarthy Blasts The Pop Icon For Making Excuses, Says She Only Has Herself To Blame

The world has been talking about Mariah Carey ever since her New Year’s Eve fiasco. There have been countless comments and opinions made about the singer’s non-performance that night. Of course, the feud is ongoing between who was right and who was wrong, and now Jenny McCarthy has gotten in on the action as well. She has definitely taken the side of Dick Clark Productions and she is not mincing any words about it either.

McCarthy was on hand to help Ryan Seacrest host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, so she was there front and center watching Mariah Carey up on stage trying her best to muddle through her songs. The Sirius XM host said on her own show on Tuesday that the “Emotions” singer was at fault, not the ABC production team, as People reported. The outspoken mother-of-one told her audience that the accusations that Carey’s reps made were unfair and she is fighting mad. She then went on to say who was really at fault that night.

“I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with… I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don’t think there is a problem with her inner ears. I just don’t. I think she used it as an excuse.”

The TV personality did say that she was quite sympathetic when Mariah was walking around on stage trying to get her ears to work. However, McCarthy quickly did a turnaround after the show got blasted by Carey’s reps.

Many were anxious to hear the diva’s New Year’s performance, but it basically never happened. Once she got on stage, everything that could go wrong went wrong. Now there is a battle between her team and Dick Clark Productions. They were accused of sabotaging the pop icon in order to get ratings up by causing a controversial moment. The show has denied those accusations calling them defamatory and outrageous.

Mariah Carey was said to have skipped out on her sound check earlier that day, having a stand-in instead. However, EW had a chat with her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, and she gave an account of what happened that day leading up to the Times Square incident. She said that the singer was there at sound check, but had a stand-in for the dance number. She sat on the sidelines with the ear piece on to hear the music. Apparently, she had trouble with the sound from the start.

Jenny McCarthy begs to differ as she toted that even though Mariah Carey was there with her microphone in hand, she didn’t do the full sound check to make sure everything was working properly as she was actually performing. The 44-year-old radio host also mentioned the fact that the dancers were able to hear the music coming from the stage monitors that night, so Mariah should have been able to hear the songs as well.

Even husband Donnie Wahlberg gave his insight into this debate. He slammed Carey for not rehearsing her butt off beforehand. He gave singers, Demi Lovato and Gloria Estefan, kudos for making sure that they were ready for their past performances, sometimes going over them up to ten times that day. Both Mr. and Mrs. Wahlberg believe that this was Mariah Carey’s downfall as to why she messed up so badly.

So, from one opinion to another, it seems that the blame game continues on. What would Dick Clark think about all of this? McCarthy believes that the American Bandstand host would be fighting back publicly against the accusations. On the other side of the coin, Bulochnikov said that Dick Clark loved musical artists way too much to have let something like this happen.

“But even when it didn’t work [when live], when she pulled her ears out, they should have cut to commercial. That says to me they wanted a viral moment at any expense. And that’s not a company with integrity for 50-something years. That’s not who Dick Clark was. He loved artists.”

So, who’s to blame for this New Year’s Eve disaster? Are you taking sides or are you completely over it by now?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Toshiba Corporation]