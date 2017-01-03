‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hannah Ferguson Gets Naked Again, Talks Body Paint Photo Shoot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Ferguson is getting naked again. This time, it’s for the pages of Love Magazine. If you thought her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2014 body paint photo shoot was amazing, then you will you love her new photo shoot for the fashion publication.

The blonde bombshell wears nothing but silver body chains and black heels in her second appearance for the Love Magazine advent calendar, reports SI. Some of the photos are just too racy to post on the Inquisitr. Ferguson poses against a pink background and on a fur coat as she’s completely nude except for her hands that are covering up the important parts. Ferguson also rolls around in a fur-covered Flamingo floating device as she shows off her breasts and long legs.

Hannah’s signature blonde hair was styled in beach waves and was blown throughout the NSFW video. The model showed a little modesty with her hands but made sure that the camera got a glimpse of sideboob and underboob.

The video, directed by Hype Williams, comes as a special bonus to the always provocative advent calendar the publication releases every year. Previous videos have featured fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Ashley Graham, Barbara Palvin, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Sara Sampaio. Love Magazine isn’t only spicing up your life with their Christmas advent calendar. The publication is also making thing steamy in the new year with its hot 2017 January calendar.

If you’re a fan of Ferguson, then you will remember her racy 2014 photo shoot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The Texas-born model wore nothing but body paint that covered up her body. She sat down with Sports Illustrated to talk about that infamous photo shoot.

“I was nervous because I’d never been that revealed on camera before,” she admitted. “But it was a fun experienced. I just embraced it, went with it and actually really had a fun time.”

Hannah posed against a beach background as she posed in body paint that looked like a white sheer one-piece swimsuit. The photo shoot showed every part of Hannah’s body, but the body paint looked so real. She was also asked if she felt really naked in the photo shoot. Hannah also remarked that the body paint did a good job of “tricking” the eye.

“I think because everyone else thought I was wearing something, I felt like I was wearing something. Just a little mind game. But it was really cool. It looked so realistic.”

Ferguson’s fame skyrocketed since this photo shoot. She went on to grace the cover of Maxim and the inside pages of Love Magazine, but nothing else will top her 2014 body paint photo shoot. Back in October of 2016, Ferguson stripped down to nothing but suspenders for her new photo shoot for Maxim. Her body confidence soared to a new level as she landed the cover of the magazine’s November 2016 issue.

On the cover of the men’s publication, Hannah bravely posed with a snake in her arms. She also wore a black mesh dress with nothing else but a thong underneath.

Shot by photographer Gilles Bensimon, the editorial shoot shows the blonde model posing topless in either a black thong, black suspenders, or a pair of black heels. The black-and-white photo shoot was certainly titillating for Ferguson’s fans. In an interview for Australian swimwear brand Seafolly, she explained how growing up on a farm has made her the person she is today.

“Growing up on a farm was pretty awesome,” Hannah said. “I mean, at the time, I think it was hard for me and my siblings to appreciate it. Now I have a lot of appreciation for nature and animals. And now I live in the city, and I find that I miss that. I miss being around animals and being out in the country. I think it helped keep me grounded.”

What are your thoughts on Hannah Ferguson’s new photo shoot for Love Magazine? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images]