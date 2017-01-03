Johnny Depp Blasts Amber Heard, Claims Amber ‘Trying To Extend Her 15 Minutes Of Fame’

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce saga just keeps on getting worse. Amber wants more, and Johnny thinks his ex is greedy for more than just money. E! News reports that Depp is accusing Heard of desperately “parading” her troubles so that she can hang on to the fame that’s come her way since she and Johnny divorced.

The Pirates of the Caribbean movie star isn’t holding back when he throws shade at Amber. According to TMZ, Depp is “scoffing at Amber Heard’s” requests for more than she’s supposed to get under the current divorce settlement. The outlet claims that Depp is “telling the judge she just wants to stay relevant and sway public opinion” while she still has the spotlight.

“[Heard] continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.”

Depp and Heard met on the movie set of The Rum Diaries. After a bitter battle that ended their 15-year marriage and included allegations of physical abuse, Depp and Amber agreed to a divorce settlement that gives Heard a $7 million payout. Now the actress and model says that’s not enough, and she wants to renegotiate the whole settlement with team Depp.

Johnny’s lawyer, Laura Wasser believes there’s no justification for the new development, and said that Amber is making “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” The 53-year-old Cry Baby star wants his 30-year-old ex-wife to pay all the extra “attorney’s fees and costs as sanctions.” If Amber refuses to pay, he plans to deduct it from his payments.

According to the Daily Mail, Heard’s lawyer, Pierce O’Donnell, says that Depp’s been slow to put things in place, and that’s why Amber is asking for the court to act now. Heard’s team say that Johnny hasn’t kept to “the court-allocated timeline of various mandates.”

There are still outstanding issues like returning Amber’s “belongings from his private island in the Bahamas,” handing over the range Rover, and splitting some personal property. The lawyer says Depp’s request for Amber to pay his costs is just one more “laughable” ploy to have it all his way. Heard’s team is ready to hit back hard at Depp and threw some shade of their own, dissing Depp’s movie career.

“After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed.”

Amber and her team aren’t going anywhere. They’re sticking to their demands until they get all the money Depp is supposed to pay. After all, Heard isn’t going to personally benefit from the divorce dollars.

In all the shade about Amber pushing to get more out of Johnny, it’s good to remember that she isn’t getting the $7 million for herself. Heard asked for that money to “be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Of Los Angeles.”

“We look forward to prevailing in court – and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

That bit of news was something that Johnny and his people wanted to keep secret. It turns out that Depp didn’t want Amber to let on that she was donating all the money.

According to a document Amber wrote just before Christmas, she made the announcement to fight back against accusations from Depp that she was just out for what she could get.

“In fact, I made those donations in good faith and I was responding to the leaks by Johnny’s agents bragging that I had settled for substantially less than a reported, earlier offered sum and attempting to label me a gold digger.”

Heard and Depp have a court date coming up. Who do you think is right in their messy divorce?

