Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Shows Off Her Outfit, Receives Interior Advice Instead

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson only wanted to show her outfit off on New Year’s Eve. Little did the singer know she would receive unsolicited interior design advice on social media. Offers of renovating her room weren’t the kind of reaction the pop star was looking for when she posted a photo of herself in her outfit on Instagram.

Nelson took to the social media app to post a photo of herself wearing a cleavage-baring black halter top and high-waisted skirt. She also showed off her tattoos and sculpted abs in the photo. But, fans weren’t paying attention to Nelson’s NYE look. They were fixated on the bare walls behind her. It looks like Nelson’s house was in the middle of renovation, reports Cosmopolitan UK.

????????NYE A photo posted by @jesynelson on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:24pm PST

The bare walls, paint splattered wooden floors, and lace curtains had Little Mix fans talking and suggesting some interior design advice.

“Got some paint left over if you fancy it Jesy?” one fan jokingly wrote.

“New year sale on wall papering if you want a quote?” another cheeky commenter added.

“We can interior design the room for you,” one interior design company posted. “We are award winning based in Hertfordshire.”

“Do you need a decorator?” another commenter said. “Do you need a decorator? I can do it. Will work for beers.”

???? A photo posted by @jesynelson on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:58pm PST

One company called Toms Plattering wrote, “Need a Plastering quote?”

There were plenty of Little Mix fans who were willing to defend Jesy and her bare home.

“People will pick at anything… You look gorgeous,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans were completely oblivious to the background, commenting on her outfit and abs. One fan named Sarah wrote, “hit me up with your workout routine, those abs are insaneee!”

Jesy shared the photo after her split from Rixton singer Jake Roche was confirmed by his mother Coleen on Loose Women earlier this month, reports the Daily Mail.

“It was the same with Jake and Jesy, everyone was asking about the wedding,” she said.

Host Ruth Langsford interrupted and said, “Have they split then?”

“Yes, they have,” Coleen said, looking rather upset.

“It’s amicable on both sides,” she continued. “They’re both dealing with it really well and are still good friends. It’s a lot to handle when you are young.”

Last month, Little Mix admitted that they had a hard time managing their wealth when they first found fame, reports The Sun. They have since been managing their money after living in expensive London apartments. Perrie Edwards was the first to admit that the girls were overextravagant after winning The X Factor.

“We were really bad with money at first,” she said. “When you get famous really quickly, you get given a bit of money off the label and you think ‘I am really rich’ and then you spend it all on a holiday and before you know it – you have got nothing left.”

Jade Thirwall and Edwards rented a townhouse together in London’s Notting Hill while Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson shared a penthouse during their early days with the band. But the girls noticed their bank accounts drying up after their big move to the capital.

“It was very expensive at the time – we didn’t realize as we had just moved to London and we thought Noting hill was a famous area so we just moved there,” Jade said. “We lived there and then had to move as it was too expensive.”

Leigh-Anne added: “Jesy and I had this sick penthouse – it was like a bachelor’s pad. We do look after ourselves and we have grown up a lot.”

Little Mix secured their first No. 1 album last year with Glory Days after selling nearly 100,000 copies within its first week of release.

[Featured image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]