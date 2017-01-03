‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Blasted By Viewers After Claiming Bad Things Happen When MTV Is Filming

Leah Messer was seen in the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B last night, and as she suffered a near panic attack, she was blasted online by fans who didn’t believe her show claims. During the show, Leah Messer was seen losing it in front of her girls after misplacing her car keys.

After screaming in her car as her children cried in the backseat, Leah Messer stormed back inside and into the basement of her house as her kids remained in her vehicle. Then, once inside, Leah Messer proceeded to reveal that bad things happen every time MTV comes to her house to film scenes for the show.

“I’m about to have a panic attack,” she yelled, as revealed by OK! Magazine on January 3. “This is like important. I’m going to be super late. I cannot be late for their game. Every time MTV is here something like this has to happen!”

“Because MTV was here and this never happens so it made me feel that much worse,” Leah Messer continued. “Because I was like great, this is what everyone sees. This is what they’re going to assume. This is going to be twisted. I was thinking all that in my head. A lot of stuff with the show affects me.”

In recent years, Leah Messer has faced a number of allegations due to her behavior on the show. In addition to being accused of bad parenting, Messer was recently accused of drug use after fans watched as she nearly nodded out while holding her brother’s baby girl.

During the show’s sixth season, Leah Messer’s ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, both expressed their concern about her alleged drug use, although she denied being addicted to anything. In one scene, Calvert, who divorced Messer years ago after accusing her of cheating, spoke of a prescription pill problem. Then, during another scene, Simms and his wife, Miranda, were seen chatting about Messer’s rumored drug problem.

While Leah Messer entered a rehab center in Arizona in May and remained at the facility for 30 days, she insisted that she only went to treatment in an effort to get help for her struggles with anxiety and depression — not an addiction to drugs.

In recent months, Leah Messer claims to be doing well, but despite her regular updates with fans on social media, not everyone is convinced that she’s turned over a new leaf.

“Oh look, [Leah Messer] hasn’t changed a bit. Late, unorganized and crying,” one Twitter user noted on January 2 as the debut episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B aired.

“Another season, another [Leah Messer] breakdown because she can’t find her keys,” another said.

A third Twitter user raised doubt that Leah Messer only experiences trying times when MTV is around.

“[Leah Messer] only functions like a hot wreck when MTV is there? Does all the crayon on the wall say LIAR?” they asked.

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Starts Her Own Business — Get the Scoop! https://t.co/Vl1Nk7SnBl pic.twitter.com/QcplTZOOoh — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) December 21, 2016

Early last year, after being accused of bad parenting after being seen failing to feed her children before school and allowing her youngest daughter to eat from sugar packets, Leah Messer targeted MTV for bad edits.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching. It makes me feel like my life story isn’t enough,” Leah Messer tweeted, according to Us Weekly. “I DID hit rock bottom but I come out of it and I was willing to air it ALL because if just ONE person watched and reached out for HELP even when they feel so ALONE that’s all I cared about because I could NEVER imagine ANYONE feeling the pain, hurt, depression AND anxiety that I WAS suffering from.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Leah Messer/Facebook]