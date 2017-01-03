‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Beauty Amanda Stanton Breaks Silence About Relationship Status With Josh Murray: Are They Over?

There has been a lot of rumors and speculation about engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton lately. Despite every sign pointing to a split, Josh and Amanda stayed mum about their relationship until now. Fans were expecting an update from Josh and Amanda Sunday night when The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick aired. Viwers were bummed when no update was given, but now the wait for an answer is over. Amanda has finally opened up and has confirmed whether she and Josh are together or not.

j i n g l e b a l l #kiisjingleball A photo posted by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:30pm PST

Stanton shared with US Weekly that she and Josh did in fact end their engagement. Amanda said, “We did break up. It’s been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn’t release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we’re together or if we’re not, and we’re not.”

Amanda went on to explain that their break-up was not something she was trying to hide. Stanton said she just didn’t know when or how to address the situation. Amanda is glad to finally set the record straight and let fans know what has been going on.

People also caught up with Stanton with said there were many different reasons she and Josh decided to end their engagement. Amanda said, “At the end of the day, we were just two very different people. I think there are some things when you love someone you can work on and try to fix things, and then there are some things you just can’t fix. I think it got to that point where we just knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Stanton and Murray were seen together after Christmas in Atlanta, according to a report by US Weekly. This sighting had fans wondering whether they were really broken up or giving things another try. Many thought they were together so they could update fans on The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick special. According to People, contradictory to that sighting, Amanda and Josh are not even speaking at this time so it remains a mystery why they were together on December 28. While Amanda and Josh are not speaking, Stanton says, “We’re just going to go our separate ways. I wish him the best.”

sunset walks with the gang ???? A photo posted by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

While normally ending a relationship near the holidays is even more painful, Amanda shared with Entertainment Tonight that their timing actually ended up working out great for her girls. Stanton said, “We ended things right before holidays and the next day, my mom flew out [with] my dad, my sister, her boyfriend, we had the entire family there. I think it was a good transition… it was a little easier for them.”

Josh and Amanda first got engaged during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite warnings from fellow cast mates about things former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman wrote about Josh in her book, Amanda chose to follow to her heart and ignore their advice. The two were very happy in the beginning and Murray immediately moved to California to be with Amanda and her two daughters. Sources close to Josh shared that he had been unhappy for some time, but stayed and tried because he loved those little girls.

December was not a good month for Josh. Along with his relationship to Amanda ending and moving back to Atlanta, Josh lost his best friend, his fur baby Sabel. Josh loved his dog a lot and nursed her through having cancer over the past year. Sabel will be missed most by Murray, but also by fans who loved seeing her photos on social media.

Today I lost my best friend – a huge piece of me is gone, I miss her so much #Sabel A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

While things did not work out for Josh and Amanda or Lace Morris and Grant Kemp, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are still going strong and more in love than ever. It’s currently Nick Viall’s turn to see if he can find lasting love as he begins his journey as The Bachelor. New episodes of The Bachelor are back and air Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]