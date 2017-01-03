Cher Is Broke And Dying? Shocking Court Papers Reveal Diva Could Be Pushed To Bankruptcy

Cher has reportedly been hit with a new multimillion dollar lawsuit that could push the fallen pop star into bankruptcy. Cher is said to be unwell and insiders are saying that this could push her to the edge.

According to Radar Online, Cher is now involved with a new multimillion dollar lawsuit and the fallen star has already been hit with a debilitating virus that forced her to abandon her tour.

“Cher is on her last legs. This could be the final straw for her.”

Cher was previously diagnosed with a virus that made her so ill that she had to cancel her 2014 Dressed To Kill tour. The diva is also said to have been financially strapped by bad investments.

Now, the 70-year-old has been slapped with a $5 million lawsuit by an artist who is accusing her of profiting off of his work.

A graphic designer by the name of Moshik Nadav claimed that Cher and Warner Bros. Records stole the typeface, “Paris,” that he created and trademarked in 2011.

Nadav says that he has used the innovative typeface for high-profile clients like Vogue and Estee Lauder.

The court papers revealed shocking evidence that Cher’s 2013 album, Closer To The Truth, which sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide, featured two separate logos that featured a nearly identical typeface to Nadav’s trademarked type.

“This unique work won international accolades from both critics and peers and many customers associate the ‘Paris’ typeface to be a cornerstone of Nadav’s business, branding and advertising.”

The two logos were used to promote Cher’s tour and album.

Nadav claimed that Cher made millions off of his designs.

The lawsuit could not have come at a worse time for the ill singer, who is said to be in a bad place financially.

“Cher’s lost her vast fortune, which at one time had been pegged at a whopping $305 million.” “She’s lost millions on bad investments, and she’s fighting back furiously. But it may be too little, too late!”

Cher’s medical bills are also said to have been piling up.

Cher is also said to have had loaned numerous friends and family members money that has never been paid back.

Lavish living, experimental medical treatments, and now this lawsuit, have drained the diva dry.

Cher has also suffered emotionally over her transgender son Chaz’s weight struggles and her tumultuous relationship with her other son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Last year, Cher claimed that she was tricked and blew her life savings on bad savings.

On June 8, Cher filed a lawsuit against Sail Venture Partners accusing the firm of defrauding her out of $800,000 after investing more than $1 million in “risky and unsound” investments.

“Cher’s scrambling to replenish her bank account!”

Insiders close to the source blabbed that the singer said she wants to get back on the road touring as soon as she can in a last attempt to make some big money while she can.

Cher is bringing her latest show, Classic Cher, to the Theatre at MGM National Harbor in Maryland for two six-date residencies this spring and summer.

Her 2017 concert schedule also includes residencies at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is Cher going to be well enough to perform at these residencies in the new year?

This new lawsuit is sure to bring on some extra stress for the ill singer.

Insiders are concerned about Cher and fear that she cannot handle all that she is putting her frail self through.

“This is NOT what Cher expected to be doing in her golden years. But she may have no choice! And given her already fragile physical condition — it may kill her!”

Cher was reportedly diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus in the late ’80s, according to USA Today.

Epstein-Barr remains in the body and can reactivate at any time.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]