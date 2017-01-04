Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media With ‘Family’ Unity Posts After Robbery, Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian-West is back.

The reality show queen, entrepreneur, and mother-of-two returned to social media on Tuesday (January 3), three months after she was robbed in Paris, France.

That clearly terrifying ordeal prompted a self-imposed period of radio silence from Kim which ended today.

Early Tuesday, a family-centric video suddenly popped up on Kim’s official website, revealing a montage of home movies cut with footage from other sources showing Kim and Kanye with their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, doing ordinary family things, attending a Kanye concert, and more, while Jeremih’s “Paradise” plays in the background.

Pointedly, the lyrics include, “Oh I knew life would be alright/ But who could’ve known it’d be this good?/Oh and they tell me/It gets better, better, better, better/This is more than life/This is paradise.”

Perhaps Sister Slegde’s “We Are Family” was on the backing track shortlist?

There is no missing the “happy families” brand messaging underpinning Kardashian’s re-launching into the spotlight.

Within a few hours of her video being uploaded, Kardashian shared her first tweet and Instagram post. Both were simply captioned “family,” and included a snap of Kanye, Kim, and their children.

The same photo was also posted to Kardashian’s Facebook page.

family

It’s not surprising Kim drenched her social media homecoming in schmaltz. It’s been a rough few months.

The brunette beauty was robbed under particularly horrifying circumstances on October 3. A few weeks after overhauling her security and amid a social media retreat, Kanye fired shock waves through the music industry and pop culture by declaring his support for Donald Trump at two separate concerts on his Saint Pablo Tour.

Within a few days, and amid rage among many African Americans to West’s endorsement of Trump, his tour was cancelled.

Shortly afterwards, Kanye’s personal physician — who was with him at the time — called an ambulance to a location claiming he was concerned about Ye’s mental health.

The “Skinhead” rapper was hospitalized and it was later reported that Kanye had a mental breakdown for a variety of alleged reasons. A few weeks after the controversial-courting artist left a private hospital, he met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York City. The two men reportedly briefly discussed “life.”

The shock meeting was ripped on Twitter by thousands, with singer John Legend publicly slamming it as a “publicity stunt.” Kanye subsequently tweeted that his meet with Trump was in aid of eventually addressing violence in Chicago, bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, multicultural issues, and a hint seemingly about running for office in 2024,

E! News later reported West was interested in a role as an “ambassador of sorts” for Trump.

Adding to the mix of resulting media and widespread online snark over Trump and Kanye’s meet, and Kim’s then-still continuing social media silence, some entertainment media outlets claimed the Paris robbery was a stunt. Others speculated that Kim and Kanye will be the next big pop culture couple to divorce, just like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Notably, Kim’s representatives have categorically refuted robbery “stunt” accusations. In fact, Kardashian reportedly threatened at least one tabloid with a lawsuit if they persisted in alleging uncorroborated claims without factual basis.

Is it any wonder then that Kim’s return to social media presented a united front of family unity?

That said, a curious wrench was thrown into that front on Tuesday when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first hopped onto Twitter.

Fans first noticed that the upper username on Kim’s Twitter account — which is changeable — had been altered from “Kim Kardashian-West” to just “Kim.”

Shortly afterwards, it was changed back to “Kim Kardashian West.” The lower, unchangeable username has always been “KimKardashian.”

TMZ is reporting that these changes are not signs of tensions between Kimye. The site alleges that Kim intends to “rebrand herself as a one-named celeb, like Oprah and Cher.”

What are your thoughts on Kim’s big return? Is it too soon or not long enough? Does Kimye have what it takes to last the distance, or is the writing on the wall for their marriage? Have your say in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images]