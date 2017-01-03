Nibiru Doomsday Predictions Claim The World Will End in October 2017

Doomsday predictions about the world coming to an end in October, 2017 abound on the internet. Nibiru, or “Planet X” as it is sometimes called, is rumored to be on a collision course with Earth. David Meade, an author and researcher, is claiming Nibiru is an orbiting body of a “binary twin” of the sun – and its orbit placed the South Pole directly in its path.

David Meade, who wrote Planet X – The 2017 Arrival, believes Nibiru is a large blue planet the Daily Mail reports. Meade has stated the sun’s twin will bring with it seven “orbiting bodies,” one of which being Nibiru. Planet X is a planet on the far edge of our solar system, some have hypothesized.

Some conspiracy theorists believe the gravitational pull of Nibiru, which has been dubbed a “rogue planet,” caused disruptions of the orbits of other planets hundreds of years ago. The gravitational pull of the binary star Nibiru orbits, is driving it towards the Earth, according to Meade.

Although there is no concrete proof Planet X even exists, the doomsday prophecies are causing an uproar online. Meade maintains Nibiru is difficult to spot in the sky because of the angled approach towards Earth it is currently on.

“This system is, of course, not aligned with our solar system’s ecliptic, but is coming to us from an oblique angle and toward our South Pole,” David Meade said in a report for Planet X News. “This makes observations difficult, unless you’re flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera.”

Entrepreneur Robert Vicino believes David Meade’s research about Nibiru could be accurate. Vicino claims the “elites” might already be preparing for the end of the world to occur in October. He owns a company which constructs underground bunkers to protect occupants from “a coming life-extinction event.”

“You have to ask yourself, why did Russia just have a drill for 40 million people? There is no doubt about it is coming. It is going to be epic, right out of the Bible,” Robert Vicino said.

Robert Vicino was referencing news which broke in November about Russia building fully-equipped underground bunkers suitable to house 40 million people, as previously noted by the Inquisitr. The bunkers are reportedly capable of surviving a massive catastrophe, such as a nuclear war.

Preppers, or survivalists, as the self-reliant and self-sufficient demographic of Americans are often called, have long been prepping for a “TEOTWAWKI” or the end of the world as we know it, event. Prepper and off grid communities have been growing in the United States – especially for the wealthy elites, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The scientific community does not seem to agree with either David Meade or Robert Vicino. In fact, no government agency or space expert will confirm that Nibiru even exists. NASA has maintained reports about Nibiru and other “wayward planets” amount to nothing more than an “internet hoax.”

Last January Caltech astronomers released details about a possible planetary discovery. The Planet Nine the astronomers referenced and also referred to as Planet X, is not the same mass now being referred to as Nibiru.

Nibiru was predicted to crash into Earth in December 2015 and also in September 2016, which obviously did not occur. Some even anticipated the large blue planet described by David Meade to hit Earth in full force in 2003.

What do you think about the Nibiru doomsday predictions for October 2017?

[Featured Image by Sytilin Pave/Shutterstock]